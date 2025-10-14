Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Education has scrapped the mandatory mathematics credit for arts and humanities students seeking university and polytechnic admission

The reform, part of revised national entry guidelines, aims to ease access to tertiary education while upholding academic standards

Education stakeholders have welcomed the move, describing it as a progressive step towards inclusive higher education

The Federal Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that senior secondary school students specialising in arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit pass in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission into universities and polytechnics.

The revised guidelines, which apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO), mark a significant departure from the longstanding requirement that all admission seekers, regardless of discipline, must obtain five credit passes including mathematics and English language.

The reform, part of revised national entry guidelines, aims to ease access to tertiary education while upholding academic standards. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa/X

Source: Twitter

According to a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the updated framework is part of the “revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions,” aimed at removing barriers while maintaining academic standards.

“The new framework applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies across the country,” Boriowo said.

Under the new policy:

• Universities will require a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in no more than two sittings. Mathematics remains compulsory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

• Polytechnics (ND Level) will require four credit passes, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programmes.

• Polytechnics (HND Level) will continue to require five credit passes, including both English Language and Mathematics.

• Colleges of Education (NCE Level) will require four credit passes, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programmes.

Education reform welcomed by analysts

Education analyst Ayodamola Oluwatoyin, speaking to correspondent in Abuja, praised the reform as a progressive move.

“This is a brilliant reform which we hope will open the doors and improve the ease of admissions into tertiary institutions for more seekers,” Oluwatoyin said.

Minister of education endorses policy shift

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the change as a deliberate effort to expand access to tertiary education across Nigeria.

The reform is expected to ease the admission process for thousands of students whose academic strengths lie outside the mathematical sciences.

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion among educators and students, many of whom view the policy as a long-overdue adjustment to Nigeria’s tertiary education entry requirements.

FG unveils new curriculum for primary and secondary schools

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a revised curriculum structure for basic, senior secondary, and technical education, aimed at equipping learners with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Nigerian school curriculum review targets future-ready learners In a statement released on Sunday and signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, officials confirmed that the curriculum overhaul had been completed following a comprehensive review process.

Source: Legit.ng