Arsenal have been tipped to build the “best midfield in the world” if they sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle

Former Gunner Nacho Monreal believes the move would create elite depth alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi

Newcastle’s financial situation could open the door for a major summer sale for their best midfielder

Arsenal have been told they could take their midfield to another level if they manage to land Sandro Tonali from Newcastle ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Gunners, fresh from a Premier League title win and a Champions League final appearance, are already being linked with major squad upgrades. Tonali is now one of the standout names on their shortlist.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League champions Arsenal. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Former Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has added fuel to the discussion, suggesting the Italian midfielder would elevate Mikel Arteta’s side into a position no other club could match.

Tonali talk raises big questions

Monreal did not hold back when assessing what Tonali could bring to North London.

“If Arsenal sign Tonali, obviously they will have the best midfield in the world,” Monreal told Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

The former Gunners full-back, who made over 250 appearances for the club, also pointed out the selection challenge that would come with such depth.

“To have both Tonali, Zubimendi, and Rice would be a lot, so I can only imagine that they would have to sell either Zubimendi or Declan Rice if they really want Tonali,” Monreal added.

Arsenal already rely heavily on Rice and Zubimendi, with captain Martin Odegaard playing a key creative role. Eberechi Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also contributed in midfield roles during the campaign.

The addition of Tonali would raise questions about balance and whether Arteta would be willing to alter a system that has already delivered success.

Newcastle pressure opens door for Tonali deal

Tonali’s situation at Newcastle remains under close observation as the club’s failure to qualify for European competition next season has increased speculation that they may be forced to sell key players to balance their finances, The Standard reports.

Anthony Gordon has already completed a move to Barcelona, and there is growing uncertainty around other high-profile names within the squad.

Tonali, valued at over £70 million, remains one of Newcastle’s most prized assets. However, their position outside Europe could make it difficult to resist major offers from elite clubs.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for another ambitious summer window.

Arteta’s midfield puzzle ahead of new season

If Arsenal were to pursue Tonali seriously, Arteta would face one of his toughest squad-building decisions yet.

The current midfield structure has been a key part of Arsenal’s domestic success, but fatigue became an issue late in the season. Zubimendi in particular carried a heavy workload, clocking over 4,000 minutes, The Mirror reports.

Ex-Arsenal star Nacho Monreal believes the Gunners could be forced to sell Declan Rice this summer if they make a move for Sandro Tonali. Photo by Ina Fassbender

Source: Getty Images

That has already prompted internal discussions about adding further depth, with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers also attracting interest as a more advanced option.

West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is another name under consideration, with Arsenal scouts impressed by his performances despite the club’s struggles.

For now, Tonali remains the headline target in a debate that could reshape Arsenal’s midfield for years to come.

Whether that dream becomes reality may depend on how far the club is willing to go to build a squad capable of dominating both England and Europe.

PSG prepare bid for Arsenal player

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly prepared a bid for an Arsenal player following their victory over the Gunners at the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has approved a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Bradley Barcola should the French forward depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Source: Legit.ng