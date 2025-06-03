Summit University admission requirements and application procedure

Gaining admission into Summit University requires meeting specific academic and administrative criteria. These include a minimum UTME cut-off mark of 140, the correct O-level subject combinations, particularly core subjects like English and Mathematics, and adherence to the official application process. Here is a guide to help you through the admission process.

Prospective candidates must have the minimum cut-off mark, the right subject combination and follow the proper admission process. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Summit University requires five O'level credit passes in core subjects.

Applicants must score at least the minimum JAMB UTME cut-off mark of 140.

The application process is entirely online through the university’s admission portal.

through the university’s admission portal. Checking admission status and accepting the offer must be done via JAMB CAPS and the university portal.

Summit University admission requirements

Summit University admission requires meeting academic, age, and documentation criteria for both UTME and Direct Entry applicants.

Summit University has a straightforward online admission procedure. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa on Facebook

Source: UGC

JAMB UTME candidates are prospective students seeking admission into higher education institutions in Nigeria through the national UTME examination. Below are the requirements the candidates must fulfil:

Must have sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Must score at least the prescribed minimum cut-off mark (usually 140).

Must choose Summit University as the first choice institution. If not, a change of institution must be effected via the JAMB portal.

A minimum of five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB is required. The required subject combination is English language, mathematics, and three other subjects relevant to the chosen course of study.

Results must be obtained in not more than two sittings.

These are prospective candidates who seek admission into Nigerian universities without taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but instead through an alternative route based on their advanced qualifications. Below is an outline of requirements for direct entry candidates:

Must possess either a minimum of upper credit in the National Diploma (ND) or a good grade in the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMBE).

Must also possess five O’level credit passes as specified above.

Must obtain the JAMB Direct Entry form and choose Summit University.

Summit University admission procedure

A screenshot showing the Summit University admission portal. Photo: summituniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Applying for admission into Summit University is done via an easy and well-guided online process. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official Summit University website, and under the Admission & Scholarship tab, choose Application and then Admission (UTME/D.E). Log into your portal using your JAMB registration number or email address and password. Fill in the online application form with details, including bio-data, academic qualifications, UTME/D.E information, and choice of course and faculty. Scan and upload the required documents, such as your birth certificate, JAMB result slip, O’level result (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB), local government certificate, and passport photos. Pay the non-refundable application fee via the payment gateway on the portal and keep the receipt or printout for future reference. Review all entered details for correctness and submit to complete the online application process. Wait for the release of the admission list through the JAMB or university portals.

How to check your Summit University admission status

Once the application has been completed, the next step is to monitor your admission status. You can check your admission status through the JAMB or Summit University portal. Here is how:

Summit University portal

Admission lists are usually released in batches, and therefore, if you do not find your name on the first check, you can try again multiple times later when the subsequent admission lists have been released. Here are steps to follow when checking your admission status on the university’s portal:

Visit the Summit University admission portal. Log in using your email and password. Click on "Check Admission Status." If admitted, a congratulatory message and further instructions will appear.

JAMB CAPS portal

A screenshot showing the login section of the JAMB CAPS portal. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Source: UGC

Regardless of the university you are seeking admission at, the JAMB CAPS portal is a platform for all candidates intending to join various universities to check their admission status. Below is an elaborate guide to check your admission status on the JAMB CAPS portal.

Visit the official JAMB CAPS portal. Log in with your JAMB email and password. Click on Check Admission Status and select Access my CAPS. On the dashboard, check your admission status under Admission Profile. Accept or reject the admission as applicable.

What next after being offered admission?

If you choose to accept the admission offer from Summit University, that is not all. You should take the next steps to complete admission acceptance. Below is what you should do after being offered admission into Summit University.

Log into the JAMB CAPS portal and accept admission, then print your JAMB admission letter. Log into the Summit University portal and pay an acceptance fee of ₦50,000, then download and print out the payment receipt. Upload all the required documents for screening. Some of the documents required are the JAMB admission letter, O’level result, local government certificate, and an acceptance fee receipt. Attend the university’s screening exercise. Remember to bring original copies of your documents for verification. Once cleared, proceed to pay the full school fees via the university portal and keep the receipts for future reference. Register your courses for the semester online. You can seek more information about course registration from the departmental office. Attend the student orientation organised by the university and start attending classes.

What is Summit University cut-off mark?

A potential student must attain the departmental cut-off marks which are usually higher than the general cut-off mark. Photo: @summitUniversityOffa on Facebook

Source: UGC

Summit University uses the JAMB UTME cut-off mark of 140 for its general admission. Besides the general cut-off mark, departmental cut-off marks determine whether you qualify to pursue the course you applied for. Usually, departmental cut-off marks vary depending on faculties and departments.

Do I need to choose Summit University as my first choice in JAMB?

To be eligible for admission, you must select Summit University as your first choice during JAMB registration or change to it via the JAMB Change of Institution portal.

Can I study part-time or online at Summit University?

Summit University mainly offers full-time, on-campus programmes. For part-time or distance learning options, contact the school directly.

Is Summit University a private university?

Summit University is a privately owned university located in Offa, Kwara State, Nigeria. It is an Islamic faith-based institution established by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN).

Does Summit University conduct post-UTME screening?

The university may conduct a screening exercise, which could be physical or online. Applicants are usually notified via the portal or their registered email addresses.

Summit University's admission requirements are clear, and its admission process is transparent and accessible for eligible Nigerian students. Meeting the academic requirements and following the right procedure increases your chances of securing a spot at this reputable private institution.

Legit.ng recently published Paul University courses and admission requirements. The private Nigerian university offers several undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and JUPEB courses.

Its courses are relevant to the job market, and its admission procedure is straightforward. Read this article for a detailed guide on how to join the university and pursue a course of choice.

Source: Legit.ng