Education

Dominican University Ibadan school fees schedule and how to make payments

by  Night Mongina
6 min read

Dominican University, Ibadan offers quality education with structured fees for each programme. School fees vary by course, with payments made through GTBank. Whether you are a new or returning student, explore Dominican University, Ibadan’s full fee schedule and GTBank payment guide.

Dominican University Ibadan Logo (L). Dominican University Ibadan graduates (R).
Dominican University Ibadan school fees vary depending on the programme you are enrolled in. Photo: @DominicanUniversityIbadan on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Dominican University's tuition fee ranges between ₦100,000 and ₦350,000.
  • New students pay a one-time fee of ₦123,000 covering admission, medicals, matriculation, ID, and handbook.
  • Tuition and other academic fees vary by course, with programs, such as Philosophy, being cheaper and Science-based courses more expensive.
  • Students are required to pay at least 60% of the total fees before they can register for the semester.
  • All payments should be made to GTBank account under the university's name.

Dominican University, Ibadan school fees

The private university offers various academic programmes with affordable fees. Below is an overview of the school fees for both undergraduate and the HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes.
Dominican University Ibadan graduates.
Dominican University Ibadan offers various academic programmes with a clear and affordable fee structure. Photo: @DominicanUniversityIbadan on Instagram (modified by author)
Undergraduate courses

Dominican University Ibadan offers several undergraduate programmes across different fields, such as sciences, arts, and social sciences. Here is a detailed breakdown of the fees for each undergraduate course.

Accounting (100 level)

Accounting (100 level) students at Dominican University Ibadan pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450, plus an additional fee which includes course registration, and many more.

Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition264,450
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Hardware/software lab10,000
Utilities42,500
Medical insurance/health services25,000
Departmental fee5,750
ICT35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Faculty fee5,750
Total470,000

Business administration (100 level)

At Dominican University, Ibadan, student pursuing business administration pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450. This programme provides students with foundational knowledge in areas like corporate financial reporting and ethics.

Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition264,450
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Hardware/software lab10,000
Utilities42,500
Medical Insurance/health services25,000
Departmental fee5,750
ICT35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Faculty fee5,750
Total470,000

Chemistry

The chemistry programme offers students foundational knowledge in areas like analytical and organic chemistry. The tuition fee for this programme is ₦350,000 per semester.

Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition350,000
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Utilities42,500
Departmental fee5,750
Faculty fee5,750
ICT fee/internet services35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Laboratory/practical fees50,000
Health services25,000
Total595,550

Computer science

The computer science programme equips students with foundational knowledge in areas like programming, data structures, and algorithms. Students under this programme pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450 and other additional charges, similar to the accounting and business administration programme.

Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition264,450
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Hardware/software lab10,000
Utilities42,500
Medical insurance/health services25,000
Departmental fee5,750
ICT35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Faculty fee5,750
Total470,000

Economics

The tuition fee for the Economics programme is ₦264,450. The programme provides students with foundational knowledge in areas like market behaviour, public policy, and international trade.
Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition264,450
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Hardware/software lab10,000
Utilities42,500
Medical insurance/health services25,000
Departmental fee5,750
ICT35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Faculty fee5,750
Total470,000

Mass communication

Mass communication is one of the programmes offered under the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, with a tuition fee of ₦284,450. It equips students with foundational knowledge in areas such as media writing, public relations, and digital communication.

Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition264,450
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Studio fee/practical fee35,000
Utilities42,500
Medical insurance/health services25,000
Departmental fee5,750
ICT35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Faculty fee5,750
Total495,000

Philosophy

Philosophy is one of the core programmes under the Faculty of Humanities, Management & Social Sciences at Dominican University, Ibadan. Students pursuing this course pay a total school fee of ₦460,000, which includes a tuition fee of ₦264,450 and other additional charges.
Fee itemAmount (₦)
Tuition264,450
Course registration9,750
Examination22,000
Library15,550
Utilities42,500
Medical insurance/health services25,000
Departmental fee5,750
ICT35,500
Development fee28,750
Sports5,000
Faculty fee5,750
Total460,000

Other fees

In addition to the tuition fee, Dominican University Ibadan requires new undergraduate students to pay some one-time fees. These charges apply to all programmes and cover essential services like admission processing, medicals, and matriculation.

ItemFee (₦)
Application form10,000
Result verification4,000
Admission processing10,000
Acceptance30,000
Medical examination35,000
Matriculation10,000
ID card4,000
Handbook/DU T-Shirt20,000
Total123,000

HND-BSC conversion programmes fees

Dominican University, Ibadan offers HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes for students who already hold a Higher National Diploma (HND) and wish to upgrade to a Bachelor’s degree. The fee structure for these programmes is separate from the regular undergraduate courses.

ProgrammeTuition fee ()
Accounting100,000
Business administration100,000
Chemistry100,000
Computer science100,000
Mass communication103,000

Additional fees

In addition to the tuition fee, students in the HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes are required to pay a mandatory one-time acceptance and administrative fee and other charges. They include:

ItemFee (₦)
Application form10,000 (one time)
Acceptance fee10,000 (one time)
Course registration10,000
Examination fee20,000
Library fee12,000
Hardware/software laboratory fee10,000 (30,000 for Computer)
Utilities32,500
ICT20,000 (35,500 for Computer)
Development Fee20,000

How to make payments

To pay your school fees at Dominican University Ibadan, you must use the university’s designated bank account. The payment details are:

  • Account name: Dominican University Ibadan
  • Account number: 0245293873
  • Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank PLC)

Payments can be made through bank transfer, mobile banking, or cheque deposit. When making the payment, students are required to include their student ID or admission number in the payment reference to help the university trace and confirm their transaction.

Students must pay the fees listed as “payable once” before completing their registration, as full registration is required to attend classes. Also, 60% of the tuition and other fees must be paid before course registration. For continuing students (200 level and above), only the tuition and other fees are required.

How much is Dominican University tuition per semester?

For undergraduate students, the tuition fee ranges between ₦264,450 and ₦350,000 per semester, while HND–B.Sc. conversion programme tuition ranges from ₦100,000 to ₦103,000.

What are Dominican University, Ibadan’s school fees for nursing?

The Nigerian university does not offer a nursing program; therefore, there are no school fees for nursing at that institution.

Is Dominican University, Ibadan, a private university?

Dominican University, Ibadan is a private university founded in 2016 by the Dominican Order to offer quality education rooted in Catholic values.

Dominican University, Ibadan provides a clear and structured school fees schedule for both new and returning students. Tuition varies by programme, with flexible payment options. All payments should be made to the university’s official bank account, and students are expected to pay at least 60% of their fees before registration.

