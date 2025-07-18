Dominican University Ibadan school fees schedule and how to make payments

Dominican University, Ibadan offers quality education with structured fees for each programme. School fees vary by course, with payments made through GTBank. Whether you are a new or returning student, explore Dominican University, Ibadan’s full fee schedule and GTBank payment guide.

Dominican University Ibadan school fees vary depending on the programme you are enrolled in. Photo: @DominicanUniversityIbadan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Dominican University's tuition fee ranges between ₦100,000 and ₦350,000 .

. New students pay a one-time fee of ₦123,000 covering admission, medicals, matriculation, ID, and handbook.

covering admission, medicals, matriculation, ID, and handbook. Tuition and other academic fees vary by course, with programs, such as Philosophy, being cheaper and Science-based courses more expensive.

Students are required to pay at least 60% of the total fees before they can register for the semester.

before they can register for the semester. All payments should be made to GTBank account under the university's name.

Dominican University, Ibadan school fees

The private university offers various academic programmes with affordable fees. Below is an overview of the school fees for both undergraduate and the HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes.

Dominican University Ibadan offers various academic programmes with a clear and affordable fee structure. Photo: @DominicanUniversityIbadan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Undergraduate courses

Dominican University Ibadan offers several undergraduate programmes across different fields, such as sciences, arts, and social sciences. Here is a detailed breakdown of the fees for each undergraduate course.

Accounting (100 level)

Accounting (100 level) students at Dominican University Ibadan pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450, plus an additional fee which includes course registration, and many more.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 264,450 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Hardware/software lab 10,000 Utilities 42,500 Medical insurance/health services 25,000 Departmental fee 5,750 ICT 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Faculty fee 5,750 Total 470,000

Business administration (100 level)

At Dominican University, Ibadan, student pursuing business administration pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450. This programme provides students with foundational knowledge in areas like corporate financial reporting and ethics.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 264,450 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Hardware/software lab 10,000 Utilities 42,500 Medical Insurance/health services 25,000 Departmental fee 5,750 ICT 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Faculty fee 5,750 Total 470,000

Chemistry

The chemistry programme offers students foundational knowledge in areas like analytical and organic chemistry. The tuition fee for this programme is ₦350,000 per semester.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 350,000 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Utilities 42,500 Departmental fee 5,750 Faculty fee 5,750 ICT fee/internet services 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Laboratory/practical fees 50,000 Health services 25,000 Total 595,550

Computer science

The computer science programme equips students with foundational knowledge in areas like programming, data structures, and algorithms. Students under this programme pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450 and other additional charges, similar to the accounting and business administration programme.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 264,450 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Hardware/software lab 10,000 Utilities 42,500 Medical insurance/health services 25,000 Departmental fee 5,750 ICT 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Faculty fee 5,750 Total 470,000

Economics

The tuition fee for the Economics programme is ₦264,450. The programme provides students with foundational knowledge in areas like market behaviour, public policy, and international trade.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 264,450 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Hardware/software lab 10,000 Utilities 42,500 Medical insurance/health services 25,000 Departmental fee 5,750 ICT 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Faculty fee 5,750 Total 470,000

Mass communication

Mass communication is one of the programmes offered under the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, with a tuition fee of ₦284,450. It equips students with foundational knowledge in areas such as media writing, public relations, and digital communication.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 264,450 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Studio fee/practical fee 35,000 Utilities 42,500 Medical insurance/health services 25,000 Departmental fee 5,750 ICT 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Faculty fee 5,750 Total 495,000

Philosophy

Philosophy is one of the core programmes under the Faculty of Humanities, Management & Social Sciences at Dominican University, Ibadan. Students pursuing this course pay a total school fee of ₦460,000, which includes a tuition fee of ₦264,450 and other additional charges.

Fee item Amount (₦) Tuition 264,450 Course registration 9,750 Examination 22,000 Library 15,550 Utilities 42,500 Medical insurance/health services 25,000 Departmental fee 5,750 ICT 35,500 Development fee 28,750 Sports 5,000 Faculty fee 5,750 Total 460,000

Other fees

In addition to the tuition fee, Dominican University Ibadan requires new undergraduate students to pay some one-time fees. These charges apply to all programmes and cover essential services like admission processing, medicals, and matriculation.

Item Fee (₦) Application form 10,000 Result verification 4,000 Admission processing 10,000 Acceptance 30,000 Medical examination 35,000 Matriculation 10,000 ID card 4,000 Handbook/DU T-Shirt 20,000 Total 123,000

HND-BSC conversion programmes fees

Dominican University, Ibadan offers HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes for students who already hold a Higher National Diploma (HND) and wish to upgrade to a Bachelor’s degree. The fee structure for these programmes is separate from the regular undergraduate courses.

Programme Tuition fee (₦) Accounting 100,000 Business administration 100,000 Chemistry 100,000 Computer science 100,000 Mass communication 103,000

Additional fees

In addition to the tuition fee, students in the HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes are required to pay a mandatory one-time acceptance and administrative fee and other charges. They include:

Item Fee (₦) Application form 10,000 (one time) Acceptance fee 10,000 (one time) Course registration 10,000 Examination fee 20,000 Library fee 12,000 Hardware/software laboratory fee 10,000 (30,000 for Computer) Utilities 32,500 ICT 20,000 (35,500 for Computer) Development Fee 20,000

How to make payments

To pay your school fees at Dominican University Ibadan, you must use the university’s designated bank account. The payment details are:

Account name : Dominican University Ibadan

: Dominican University Ibadan Account number : 0245293873

: 0245293873 Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank PLC)

Payments can be made through bank transfer, mobile banking, or cheque deposit. When making the payment, students are required to include their student ID or admission number in the payment reference to help the university trace and confirm their transaction.

Students must pay the fees listed as “payable once” before completing their registration, as full registration is required to attend classes. Also, 60% of the tuition and other fees must be paid before course registration. For continuing students (200 level and above), only the tuition and other fees are required.

How much is Dominican University tuition per semester?

For undergraduate students, the tuition fee ranges between ₦264,450 and ₦350,000 per semester, while HND–B.Sc. conversion programme tuition ranges from ₦100,000 to ₦103,000.

What are Dominican University, Ibadan’s school fees for nursing?

The Nigerian university does not offer a nursing program; therefore, there are no school fees for nursing at that institution.

Is Dominican University, Ibadan, a private university?

Dominican University, Ibadan is a private university founded in 2016 by the Dominican Order to offer quality education rooted in Catholic values.

Dominican University, Ibadan provides a clear and structured school fees schedule for both new and returning students. Tuition varies by programme, with flexible payment options. All payments should be made to the university’s official bank account, and students are expected to pay at least 60% of their fees before registration.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Babcock University school fees. Babcock University is an excellent option for those considering pursuing higher education at a Christian institution in Nigeria.

The university provides a comprehensive breakdown of fees for its various courses, helping students plan their finances effectively. Read the article to learn more about the tuition fees and programs offered at Babcock University.

Source: Legit.ng