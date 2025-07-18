Dominican University Ibadan school fees schedule and how to make payments
Dominican University, Ibadan offers quality education with structured fees for each programme. School fees vary by course, with payments made through GTBank. Whether you are a new or returning student, explore Dominican University, Ibadan’s full fee schedule and GTBank payment guide.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Dominican University, Ibadan school fees
- How to make payments
- How much is Dominican University tuition per semester?
- What are Dominican University, Ibadan’s school fees for nursing?
- Is Dominican University, Ibadan, a private university?
Key takeaways
- Dominican University's tuition fee ranges between ₦100,000 and ₦350,000.
- New students pay a one-time fee of ₦123,000 covering admission, medicals, matriculation, ID, and handbook.
- Tuition and other academic fees vary by course, with programs, such as Philosophy, being cheaper and Science-based courses more expensive.
- Students are required to pay at least 60% of the total fees before they can register for the semester.
- All payments should be made to GTBank account under the university's name.
Dominican University, Ibadan school fees
The private university offers various academic programmes with affordable fees. Below is an overview of the school fees for both undergraduate and the HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes.
Undergraduate courses
Dominican University Ibadan offers several undergraduate programmes across different fields, such as sciences, arts, and social sciences. Here is a detailed breakdown of the fees for each undergraduate course.
Accounting (100 level)
Accounting (100 level) students at Dominican University Ibadan pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450, plus an additional fee which includes course registration, and many more.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|264,450
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Hardware/software lab
|10,000
|Utilities
|42,500
|Medical insurance/health services
|25,000
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|ICT
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|Total
|470,000
Business administration (100 level)
At Dominican University, Ibadan, student pursuing business administration pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450. This programme provides students with foundational knowledge in areas like corporate financial reporting and ethics.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|264,450
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Hardware/software lab
|10,000
|Utilities
|42,500
|Medical Insurance/health services
|25,000
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|ICT
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|Total
|470,000
Chemistry
The chemistry programme offers students foundational knowledge in areas like analytical and organic chemistry. The tuition fee for this programme is ₦350,000 per semester.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|350,000
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Utilities
|42,500
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|ICT fee/internet services
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Laboratory/practical fees
|50,000
|Health services
|25,000
|Total
|595,550
Computer science
The computer science programme equips students with foundational knowledge in areas like programming, data structures, and algorithms. Students under this programme pay a tuition fee of ₦264,450 and other additional charges, similar to the accounting and business administration programme.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|264,450
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Hardware/software lab
|10,000
|Utilities
|42,500
|Medical insurance/health services
|25,000
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|ICT
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|Total
|470,000
Economics
The tuition fee for the Economics programme is ₦264,450. The programme provides students with foundational knowledge in areas like market behaviour, public policy, and international trade.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|264,450
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Hardware/software lab
|10,000
|Utilities
|42,500
|Medical insurance/health services
|25,000
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|ICT
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|Total
|470,000
Mass communication
Mass communication is one of the programmes offered under the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, with a tuition fee of ₦284,450. It equips students with foundational knowledge in areas such as media writing, public relations, and digital communication.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|264,450
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Studio fee/practical fee
|35,000
|Utilities
|42,500
|Medical insurance/health services
|25,000
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|ICT
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|Total
|495,000
Philosophy
Philosophy is one of the core programmes under the Faculty of Humanities, Management & Social Sciences at Dominican University, Ibadan. Students pursuing this course pay a total school fee of ₦460,000, which includes a tuition fee of ₦264,450 and other additional charges.
|Fee item
|Amount (₦)
|Tuition
|264,450
|Course registration
|9,750
|Examination
|22,000
|Library
|15,550
|Utilities
|42,500
|Medical insurance/health services
|25,000
|Departmental fee
|5,750
|ICT
|35,500
|Development fee
|28,750
|Sports
|5,000
|Faculty fee
|5,750
|Total
|460,000
Other fees
In addition to the tuition fee, Dominican University Ibadan requires new undergraduate students to pay some one-time fees. These charges apply to all programmes and cover essential services like admission processing, medicals, and matriculation.
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Application form
|10,000
|Result verification
|4,000
|Admission processing
|10,000
|Acceptance
|30,000
|Medical examination
|35,000
|Matriculation
|10,000
|ID card
|4,000
|Handbook/DU T-Shirt
|20,000
|Total
|123,000
HND-BSC conversion programmes fees
Dominican University, Ibadan offers HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes for students who already hold a Higher National Diploma (HND) and wish to upgrade to a Bachelor’s degree. The fee structure for these programmes is separate from the regular undergraduate courses.
|Programme
|Tuition fee (₦)
|Accounting
|100,000
|Business administration
|100,000
|Chemistry
|100,000
|Computer science
|100,000
|Mass communication
|103,000
Additional fees
In addition to the tuition fee, students in the HND–B.Sc. conversion programmes are required to pay a mandatory one-time acceptance and administrative fee and other charges. They include:
|Item
|Fee (₦)
|Application form
|10,000 (one time)
|Acceptance fee
|10,000 (one time)
|Course registration
|10,000
|Examination fee
|20,000
|Library fee
|12,000
|Hardware/software laboratory fee
|10,000 (30,000 for Computer)
|Utilities
|32,500
|ICT
|20,000 (35,500 for Computer)
|Development Fee
|20,000
How to make payments
To pay your school fees at Dominican University Ibadan, you must use the university’s designated bank account. The payment details are:
- Account name: Dominican University Ibadan
- Account number: 0245293873
- Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank PLC)
Payments can be made through bank transfer, mobile banking, or cheque deposit. When making the payment, students are required to include their student ID or admission number in the payment reference to help the university trace and confirm their transaction.
Students must pay the fees listed as “payable once” before completing their registration, as full registration is required to attend classes. Also, 60% of the tuition and other fees must be paid before course registration. For continuing students (200 level and above), only the tuition and other fees are required.
How much is Dominican University tuition per semester?
For undergraduate students, the tuition fee ranges between ₦264,450 and ₦350,000 per semester, while HND–B.Sc. conversion programme tuition ranges from ₦100,000 to ₦103,000.
What are Dominican University, Ibadan’s school fees for nursing?
The Nigerian university does not offer a nursing program; therefore, there are no school fees for nursing at that institution.
Is Dominican University, Ibadan, a private university?
Dominican University, Ibadan is a private university founded in 2016 by the Dominican Order to offer quality education rooted in Catholic values.
Dominican University, Ibadan provides a clear and structured school fees schedule for both new and returning students. Tuition varies by programme, with flexible payment options. All payments should be made to the university’s official bank account, and students are expected to pay at least 60% of their fees before registration.
