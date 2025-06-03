Coal City University courses and fees: important information for applications

Many prospective students search for Coal City University courses and fees to plan their academic journey. The private learning institution offers world-class education in disciplines such as Nursing, Accounting, and Computer Science. Students pay between ₦198,350 and ₦784,250 per session, depending on the programme.

Coal City University courses and fees

The institution of higher learning has released its list of courses and fee structure for the 2025/2026 academic session. For a more comprehensive fee breakdown, visit Coal University's official website.

Below is a list of courses and fees for the 2025/2026 academic session, inclusive of accommodation fees and service charges. Additionally, students are required to pay a screening registration fee of ₦2,000 and an acceptance fee of ₦28,900.

Faculty of Allied Health and Applied Science

The Faculty of Allied Health and Applied Science offers 11 courses. Below is a list of courses and the fee payable for each course.

Course Tuition fees per session Nursing ₦784,250 Medical Laboratory Science ₦198,350 Radiology and Radiation Science ₦198,350 Doctor of Physiotherapy ₦198,350 Biochemistry ₦198,350 Computer Science ₦198,350 Microbiology ₦198,350 Public Health ₦198,350 Software Engineering ₦198,350 Cybersecurity ₦198,350 Health Education ₦198,350

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education has five departments. Below are the courses offered and the fees payable for each course.

Course Tuition fees per session Economics Education ₦198,350 English Language Education ₦198,350 Biology Education ₦198,350 Political Science Education ₦198,350 Computer Science Education ₦198,350

Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Management Sciences has seven courses as shown below.

Course Tuition fees per session Accounting ₦198,350 Business Administration ₦198,350 International Relations ₦198,350 Economics ₦198,350 Sociology ₦198,350 Mass Communication ₦198,350 Political Science ₦198,350

Coal City University admission portal

Students are supposed to register through the university's admission portal. Below is a step-by-step application guide.

Visit the Coal City University admission portal. Click on the link “Generate Application Invoice.” Select the Invoice Type (DE/Degree/Transfer). Enter your JAMB registration number (Jamb Reg No). Click "Submit" to access the invoice slip. Pay online using a Mastercard/Visa or visit any bank with the RRR number. After completing your payment, return to the portal homepage. Click on Fill Degree/DE/Transfer Application to complete and submit your application form.

Is Coal City University a private university?

Yes, Coal City University is one of the best private universities in Enugu State in Nigeria. The institution was established in 2016 as a nonprofit organisation.

Where is Coal City University located?

Coal City University is located in Enugu, Nigeria. It has two campuses within Enugu city: one in Emene and another in Independence Layout. The main campus address is often listed as: Km 3 Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, Emene Enugu, Nigeria.

Does Coal City University offer nursing?

Yes, the university offers nursing courses under the Faculty of Allied Health and Applied Science. It is one of the competitive courses at the institution.

What are Coal City University's school fees?

According to its , the university's tuition fee for most courses at ₦198,350. Nursing students, however, pay ₦784,250. Additionally, students must pay a registration fee of ₦2,000 and an acceptance fee.

What is Coal City University's cut-off mark?

The university's cut-off mark set by JAMB is 140, but for science courses like Nursing and Radiography, it is 180. Students must also attain five credits passed in SSCE or equivalent, including Mathematics and English, and three other subjects relevant to the course of study.

Understanding Coal City University courses and fees is important for all prospective students. Consider choosing a course that aligns with your interests and finances, so you are not inconvenienced.

