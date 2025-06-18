The cybersecurity JAMB combination requires specific UTME subjects, including mathematics, physics, and other science subjects, often chemistry or biology. You will also need O-Level results to meet university admission standards. Here is a breakdown of the full requirements and the top schools offering it.

Key takeaways

UTME candidates need five O-level credits , in English, mathematics, physics, and two other science subjects.

, in English, mathematics, physics, and two other science subjects. The UTME subject combination for cybersecurity includes mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, agricultural science, economics, or geography.

Direct Entry requires two A-level passes in science subjects or relevant NCE/ND qualifications with credit or merit grades.

in science subjects or relevant NCE/ND qualifications with credit or merit grades. Federal, state, and private universities typically accept JAMB scores between 140 and 180.

Approved cybersecurity JAMB combination guide

To study B.Sc. Cybersecurity in most Nigerian universities, candidates must meet specific Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination requirements. These include particular O-level subjects, UTME combinations, or qualifications for Direct Entry admission.

UTME (100-level admission) requirements

For admission into the 100-level, candidates must meet both the O-level subject requirements and the correct UTME subject combination.

O-level requirements

Candidates must have at least five credit passes in no more than two sittings in the following subjects:

English language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

One other relevant science subject, e.g., biology or agricultural science

UTME subject combination requirements

Some universities specifically require chemistry as a core subject, so candidates should confirm the subject preferences of their chosen institution. The UTME subjects required for cybersecurity are highlighted below.

Mathematics

Physics

Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Economics, or Geography

Direct entry (200-level admission) requirements

Each university in Nigeria has specific subject requirements for the 10 and 200 levels. For candidates seeking 200-level admission through Direct Entry must meet one of the following criteria:

Two A-level passes in relevant science subjects, including mathematics and physics.

in relevant science subjects, including mathematics and physics. NCE with at least a merit pass in mathematics and one other science or social science subject.

National Diploma (ND) in Computer Science or a related field with at least Upper Credit from a recognised institution.

in Computer Science or a related field with at least Upper Credit from a recognised institution. Acceptable NCE combinations with at least credit-level passes in both subjects, such as computer science/mathematics, computer science/physics, and mathematics/physics.

Some universities may also accept two A-level passes in chemistry, mathematics, and physics for admission into a three-year cybersecurity programme at the 200 level.

In all cases, candidates must satisfy the basic university entry requirements, which typically include credit passes in English language, mathematics, and physics from recognised examination bodies such as WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB.

What is the JAMB score for cybersecurity?

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board score for cybersecurity in Nigerian universities varies depending on the institution, but the general minimum cut-off set by JAMB is 140.

Federal universities such as the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) require at least 180 for Cybersecurity Science.

Some institutions may accept lower scores, especially private universities or less competitive federal schools, where a score between 150 and 160 might suffice. However, candidates aiming for top schools should target higher UTME scores and prepare for post-UTME screening to increase their admission chances.

List of universities that offer cybersecurity in Nigeria

Cybersecurity is offered in federal, state, and private universities in Nigeria. Here are the learning institutions offering a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity.

Federal universities that offer cybersecurity in Nigeria

Various Nigerian federal universities offer graduate and postgraduate level courses. Due to their prestige and academic resources, they maintain competitive cut-off marks and rigorous admission standards.

Federal University Birnin Kebbi

Federal University Dutse

Federal University Dutsin Ma

Nigerian Army University, Borno

Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna State

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

State universities that offer cybersecurity in Nigeria

State universities provide opportunities for residents and often admit candidates with slightly lower UTME scores than federal institutions. Here are the prominent state universities offering a cybersecurity bachelor's degree.

Technical University, Ibadan

University of Delta (UNIDEL)

Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

Lagos State University (LASU)

Delta State University, Abraka

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Private universities that offer cybersecurity in Nigeria

Qualified candidates are open to accessing specialised courses such as cybersecurity in the numerous private universities in Nigeria. The list of institutions below offers flexible academic calendars with modern learning environments that focus on innovation and digital technologies.

Al-Hikmah University

Admiralty University of Nigeria

Augustine University, Ilara

Ahman Pategi University

Ave-Maria University

Bingham University

Bowen University

Caleb University

Capital City University

Caritas University

Chrisland University

Dominion University, Ibadan

Elizade University

Havilla University

Karl Kumm University

Khadija University

Kings University

Koldaisi University

Kwararafa University

Lead Universit

Maryam Abacha University of Nigeria

Mewar University Nigeria

Michael and Cecilia Ibru University

Mountain Top University

Nile University, Abuja

NOK University, Kachia

Novena University, Ogume

Ritman University, Akwa Ibom

What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting computer systems, networks, and digital data from unauthorised access, attacks, or damage. It involves designing, implementing, and managing secure systems that ensure data integrity, confidentiality, and availability.

What are the compulsory subjects for cybersecurity?

Qualified candidates must meet a specific JAMB subject combination, which includes mathematics, English, physics, and one other science subject, often chemistry or biology. O-level requirements include at least five credits in mathematics, English, physics, and two other relevant science or technical subjects.

What is the JAMB cut-off mark for cybersecurity?

Federal and state universities typically require a JAMB cut-off mark for cybersecurity, ranging between 140 and 180. However, private institutions often set their cut-off marks between 150 and 180.

Cybersecurity JAMB combination includes mathematics, English, physics, and one other science subject, often chemistry or biology. Having a strong JAMB score and the right subject combination significantly improves a candidate’s chances of admission into top Nigerian universities.

