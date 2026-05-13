Italy are reportedly preparing to hand opportunities to several Nigerian-descent stars

Luca Koleosho, Honest Ahanor and Michael Kayode are all eligible to represent Nigeria

The Super Eagles risk losing another generation of elite dual-national talents

Nigeria’s battle to secure top dual-national talents could suffer another major setback as Italy reportedly prepare to call up three exciting players of Nigerian descent into the Azzurri setup.

Over the years, the Super Eagles have benefited from foreign-born stars such as Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong, who all chose Nigeria despite being eligible for other nations.

Italy players sad during the FIFA World Cup 2026 play-offs. Photo: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

However, there have also been painful misses. Players like Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Karim Adeyemi and Jamal Musiala all turned down Nigeria to represent European countries.

Italy have also successfully convinced Destiny Udogie and Michael Folorunsho to commit to the Azzurri in recent years. Now, with the Italians rebuilding after another World Cup qualification disaster, Nigeria is at risk of losing more talented youngsters.

Following Italy’s third consecutive failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini has been placed in interim charge of the national team and he has confirmed that only Under-21 players will be selected for the upcoming June friendlies.

Legit.ng takes a look at three Nigerian descent stars who could soon choose Italy over the Super Eagles.

1. Luca Koleosho

Koleosho is arguably one of the most exciting attacking talents currently eligible for both Nigeria and Italy.

The winger, born in 2004, is currently on loan at Paris FC from Burnley and has already built a reputation for his pace, dribbling and fearless attacking style.

According to Fotmob, Koleosho has scored three goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season while playing alongside former Italy striker Ciro Immobile.

The Italian-Nigerian attacker is widely regarded as a player with elite potential and could become part of Italy’s next generation under Baldini.

Nigeria have monitored the winger for years, but according to Bola.net, Italy have moved quickly to secure his long-term future with the Azzurri.

Luca Koleoso, Honest Ahanor and Michael Kayode posing for taly U21 portrait. Photo: Luca Bizzarri

Source: Getty Images

2. Honest Ahanor

Ahanor’s international situation remains one of the most fascinating among players eligible for Nigeria.

The highly rated defender was born and raised in Italy to Nigerian parents, but only became an Italian citizen in March 2026 after turning 18.

Before receiving citizenship, Ahanor was only eligible to represent Nigeria internationally despite developing entirely within the Italian football system.

The Atalanta youngster has already made his debut for Italy’s Under-21 side after receiving a call-up from Baldini earlier this year.

Ahanor reportedly attracted attention from Real Madrid after an impressive campaign in Serie A and is viewed as one of Italy’s top defensive prospects.

Although he remains eligible for Nigeria for now, the defender appears to be moving closer toward a long-term future with Italy, as Baldini has listed him as part of the Under-21 players he'll be promoting to the senior team, per Il Fatto Quotidiano.

3. Michael Kayode

Brentford defender Michael Kayode is another player Nigeria could lose permanently to Italy.

The full-back enjoyed a strong first season in the Premier League after joining Brentford and contributed one goal and one assist during the campaign.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, Kayode previously spent seven years in Juventus’ academy before continuing his rise through Italian football.

The defender is already highly regarded within the Italian setup after scoring the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final.

According to reports, Kayode, alongside Cher Ndour and Cesare Casadei, is one of the only three new senior players expected to become part of the next generation of Italian stars.

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon urged former coach Gennaro Gattuso to secure Kayode’s international commitment before Nigeria could convince him to switch allegiance.

Although Kayode has openly acknowledged support from Nigerians, in an interview with The Athletic, he admitted he is enjoying the opportunity to represent Italy.

“For every player, it’s a dream to be in the Italy national team. For now, I just think about Brentford, and if I get the opportunity, that’s it,” he said in March.

“I’m happy that the Nigerian people are happy for me. The opportunity to play for both is amazing.”

The Brentford defender is also known for his dangerous long throws, which have become one of his trademarks in England.

Michael Kayode attempting his dangerous throw in the Premier League. Photo: Richard Heathcot

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria still hopeful of attracting new talents

Legit.ng previously reported that Millwall forward Femi Azeez and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo are both now eligible to represent Nigeria internationally.

Azeez has already chosen Nigeria over England and Spain, while Okonkwo recently received FIFA clearance for his international switch from England. Both players are expected to be considered by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for upcoming friendlies and the Unity Cup.

Source: Legit.ng