Chevening Scholarships in the United Kingdom has announced the start of applications for the new session

The United Kingdom government-sponsored scholarship will open its portal for registration on August 5, 2025

According to the statement, the application for the 2026/2027 academic session will close on October 7, 2025

London, United Kingdom - Chevening Scholarships in the United Kingdom have announced the date for its 2026/2027 application for Nigerians and other international students.

The Chevening applications will open on 5th August and close on October 7, 2025.

It was also announced via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CheveningFCDO on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The scholarship programme is open to people who are passionate about solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Qualified and interested applicants are advised to visit the Application timeline for more information - https://www.chevening.org/scholarships/application-timeline/

Chevening offers scholarship awards to successful applicants to study in the United Kingdom for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.

The scholarship programme offers successful applicants the opportunity to study at a top UK university, expand their network, and make a positive impact.

Not only will successful applicants study at a top UK university, but they will also embark on a tailored scholarship experience and join a global leadership network for life!

Eligibility status for Chevening Scholarship

A citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

An undergraduate degree that qualifies applicant for a UK master’s programme.

At least two years of work experience (2,800 hours) after the completion of undergraduate degree.

Apply to three different and eligible UK university courses.

Have lots of examples of your leadership and influencing skills.

Applicants committed to returning to the country of citizenship at least two years after the end of scholarship programme

Fully funded Chevening Scholarships

Chevening Scholarships are fully funded and the award includes the following:

University tuition fees

Monthly stipend

Travel costs to and from the UK

An arrival allowance

Homeward departure allowance: The cost of one visa application

Travel grant to attend Chevening events in the United Kingdom

