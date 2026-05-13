Governor Siminalayi Fubara denies reports of defecting from APC ahead of 2027 elections

The governor emphasises his unchanged membership status amidst social media speculation

The governor also calls for unity and support for APC amidst political tensions

Rivers state - Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed reports claiming he had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he remains a member of the ruling party.

The governor spoke amid growing speculation and social media reports alleging that he had dumped the APC for another political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Breaking: Rivers Gov Fubara Finally Announces His Party Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Facebook

Fubara insists nothing has changed

Reacting to the rumours, Fubara said there had been “a lot of drama” in the media over his political affiliation, stressing that nothing had changed regarding his membership of the party.

“I know that there’s been a lot of drama in the media, one story and another,” the governor said.

“I remain a member of the Congress and nothing has changed. People should stop using whatever situation that they pick up from the social media or their own interpretation of any situation to present me wrongly.”

Fubara further declared that he had not joined any other political party despite the speculation surrounding his political future, Nigeria Affairs reported.

“I have not gone anywhere. I’m still a member of the Progressive Congress, and I remain a member,” he stated.

Fubara calls for support for party interest

The Rivers governor also urged political supporters and stakeholders to prioritise the overall interest of the APC, regardless of ongoing political tensions in the state.

“Whatever happens, what is most important is supporting the overall interest of the party,” he added.

The clarification comes amid heightened political realignments and permutations ahead of the 2027 elections, with several reports linking prominent political figures to possible defections across party lines.

Analyst speaks

A political analyst, Hamma Hayatu, while speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 13, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s public declaration was aimed at calming growing political tension and ending speculation surrounding his future ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the analyst, the governor’s statement also signals an attempt to reassure his loyalists and party stakeholders that he remains committed to the APC despite the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

“Fubara understands that silence at a time like this could worsen political uncertainty, so coming out openly to deny the rumours is a strategic move,” the analyst said.

“He is trying to stabilise his political base and also send a message that social media speculation should not be mistaken for political reality.”

The analyst further noted that defections and alliance talks would continue to dominate Nigeria’s political landscape as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

Wike denies blocking Fubara

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the immediate past governor of Rivers, has distanced himself from the screening of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, stating that he is not a member of the party.

While addressing journalists in an interview in Abuja on Monday, May 11, Wike was asked about reports that the screening committee only cleared aspirants who were his loyalists and that of his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng