Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of actor Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng reported that the light‑skinned star died at the age of 40 after a long battle with liver cancer

A throwback video trended online as it showed Alexx’s liveliness at the last movie set he featured in

The sudden death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has left many celebrating the last moments shared with him.

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, that the light-skinned actor passed away after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. He died aged 40.

Alexx Ekubo’s last scene leaves unanswered questions. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Many Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Mercy Johnson, Bolanle Ninalowo, Peggy Ovire, Linda Ejiofor, and others, have mourned his tragic demise.

However, a video of the actor’s last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor, who has been away from the social scene for over two years, the news of his death took them aback.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Some reports claimed the film star was working with producer and director Dabby Chimere back in January 2024.

The release of the movie Adanne in February 2026, in which he featured, was supposed to be another soft launch into a new chapter for the Nollywood star. Instead, it became his final curtain call.

Those who shared the set with him recounted how he radiated happiness, spreading laughter and positivity. For many, the viral clip is now a bittersweet treasure, a reminder of the joy he carried even in the face of illness.

See the video below:

More details here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular social media blogger Tosin Silverdam disclosed the actor's death and recounted how he received the news. In his words:

“Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is dead. Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I got the news this morning, some hours ago. Someone texted me and asked me, did you hear about Alex Ekubo that he's dead? I said, no, I didn't hear anything. It's not possible. I don't believe it. I waited, I tried to reach out to some people. Sadly, it is true.”

Silverdam further noted that Ekubo had been off social media for some time, with rumours circulating about his health.

He claimed the actor had allegedly been battling cancer before his passing in the early hours of the day.

The blogger expressed deep sorrow, describing Ekubo as a “fine man” and “very talented actor".

Netizens mourn Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

loveujoanne_ said:

"My head is spinning… such a fine young man."

medinabukar said:

"He's been offline for over a year, the backlash from the internet was too much for him, the called him gay and mocked him for a failed engagement. I'm sure that's why he went off social media. If this news is true, then it's really sad that a lot of people didn't know what he was even going through to be more kind to him. This are some of the best actors that shaped our childhood screen time. They deserve love too. Alex deserved love😢."

isiomandah said:

"The same people who labelled are the ones showing sympathy."

official__wumi said:

"First actor, I’m actually crying real tears for…..so full of life🥹."

donald_olu said:

"Another reason to live your life unapologetically…Right now, we are all shocked and saddened, but tonight people will still eat, the country will keep moving, and the earth will never stop spinning. That alone is a lesson.The moment I truly realised this last year, my entire perspective on life changed. Until you lose someone very close to you, someone young, someone whose death you never imagined, you may never fully understand it.

"That saying, “nothing dey this life,” sounds like a joke… until life flashes before your very eyes. Then you begin to realise that you are not necessarily luckier or more blessed than others… It’s simply not your time yet..We often forget that all of us have limited time here on earth. So live your life free from people’s judgment and perception. Do good. Love God. And most importantly, show kindness as much as you can..Nothing truly dey this life. We are only here for a short while. 🕊️"

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for Alexx Ekubo Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Charles Granville is dead

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned the tragic demise of Charles Granville, a veteran filmmaker.

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah, Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng