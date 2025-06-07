Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses and mode of payment details
Education

Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses and mode of payment details

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2025 range between ₦161,000 and ₦3,500,000. The fees vary depending on the course chosen and whether the student is new or returning. Students can pay fees through the online student portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.

Al-Hikmah University logo (L). A female student posing in a graduation gown holding a graduation book (R)
Al-Hikmah University logo (L). A female student posing in a graduation gown holding a graduation book (R). Photo: @alhikmahuniversity_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Al-Hikmah University school fees for different courses vary with levels from 100 Level to 500 Level.
  • The university has set the acceptance fee at ₦50,000.
  • Additionally, students must pay hostel fees ranging from ₦75,000 to ₦250,000.

Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses

The institution of higher learning has released its updated fees. If you are a new or current student, knowing how much to pay, when, and how will help you plan for a smooth academic year. Below is a list of courses and the fee payable for each course.

Faculty of Education

One of the largest faculties at Al-Hikmah University is the Faculty of Education. It has 18 courses, as highlighted below.

CourseNew students ()Returning students (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
Educational Guidance and Counselling326,700326,700254,000253,000
Educational Management326,700326,700254,000253,000
Business Education326,700326,700254,000253,000
Islamic Studies350,000340,350 267,000206,500
Arabic350,000340,350 267,000206,500
English350,000340,350 267,000206,500
Accounting326,700326,700254,000 253,000
Economics326,700326,700254,000253,000
Political Science326,700326,700254,000253,000
Social Studies326,700326,700254,000253,000
Agriculture Science326,700326,700254,000253,000
Biology326,700326,700254,000253,000
Chemistry326,700326,700254,000253,000
Computer Science326,700326,700254,000253,000
Mathematics326,700326,700254,000253,000
Physics326,700326,700254,000253,000
Educational Technology326,700326,700254,000253,000
Library and Information Science510,500340,350267,500263,000

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
A group of female students in class
Al-Hikmah University offers a wide range of courses with affordable school fees. Photo: @alhikmahuniversity on Facebook
Source: UGC

The Faculty offers many science courses like Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Below is a breakdown of the fees for each course.

CourseNew students (₦)Returning students (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
Biochemistry825,100825,100741,000526,500
Microbiology825,100825,100741,000526,500
Biology350,000340,350267,000263,000
Industrial Chemistry350,000340,350267,000263,000
Geology and Mineral Sciences350,000340,350267,000263,000
Petroleum Chemistry510,500340,350267,500263,000
Statistics350,000340,350267,000263,000
Physics350,000340,350267,000263,000
Mathematics350,000340,350267,000263,000
Industrial Mathematics350,000340,350267,000263,000
Physics with Electronics350,000340,350267,000263,000

Faculty of Health Sciences

The Faculty of Health Sciences has four departments. Here are the courses offered under this faculty:

CourseNew studentsReturning students300 Level400 Level500 Level
Public Health1,150,0001,092,500866,000776,500
Medical Laboratory Science1,343,7501,248,750921,000926,500976,500
Human Anatomy510,500340,350267,500263,000
Human Physiology510,500340,350267,500263,000

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with business and management subjects such as Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. Here is the full list of courses offered and the fees for each course:

CourseNew students (₦)Returning students (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
Accounting825,100825,100741,000526,500
Banking and Finance810,800810,800 728,000 516,000
Business Administration810,800810,800 728,000 516,000
Business Administration (Marketing)810,800810,800 728,000 516,000
Economics825,100825,100741,000526,500

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Al-Hikmah University students performing during Cultural Day
Al-Hikmah University accepts students from different backgrounds. Photo: @alhikmahuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences has several courses you can choose from. Below is a list of the courses and fees payable.

CourseNew students (₦)Returning student (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
History and International Relations810,800810,000 728,000516,000
Islamic Studies810,800810,000728,000 516,000
Arabic810,800810,000728,000 516,000
English810,800810,000728,000 516,000
Mass Communication810,800810,000728,000 516,000
Political Science810,800810,000728,000 516,000
Public Administration810,800810,000728,000 516,000
Sociology810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000

Faculty of Computing, Engineering, and Technology

The faculty has four of the most competitive courses, charged as follows:

CourseNew students (₦)Returning students (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
Computer Science350,000340,350267,000263,000
Cybersecurity350,000340,350267,000263,000
Software Engineering350,000340,350267,000263,000
Information Systems350,000340,350267,000263,000

Faculty of Law, Nursing Sciences, Health Sciences, and Agriculture

The university also has other faculties with a few courses each: Law, Nursing Sciences, Health Sciences, and Agriculture. Below are the courses under these faculties and the fees charged for different levels:

CourseNew students (₦)Returning students (₦)300 Level (₦)400 Level (₦)
LL.B. Common Law1,498,7501,362,5001,082,000 799,000
LL.B. Common and Islamic Law1,498,7501,362,5001,082,000799,000
Nursing Science1,375,0001,248,750921,000926,500
Bachelor of Medicine3,500,0003,500,0003,500,0003,500,000
Bachelor of Surgery3,500,0003,500,0003,500,0003,500,000
Agriculture220,750176,550161,000261,500

What are Al-Hikmah University hostel fees?

A view of Al-Hikmah University
Al-Hikmah University provides accommodation on a first-come, first-served basis. Photo: @alhikmahuniversity on Facebook
Source: UGC

Besides paying the school fees, students have to pay accommodation fees. The cost varies depending on the type of hostel occupied.

Hostel nameMale (₦)Female (₦)
Igbaja Hostel75,00075,000
Okojie, Atere Campus150,000
Masari Hostel Igbaja125,000
WAMY Hostel125,000
Owaish, Deremi, Oladimeji125,000
Coommassie Hostel150,000
New Hostel, Atere175,000
International Hostel200,000250,000
Surulere Hostel150,000
Continental Private Hostel, Adewole150,000
Private Hostel I & II125,000

How to pay Al-Hikmah University school fees online

A screenshot of Al-Hikmah University online portal
A screenshot of Al-Hikmah University online portal. Photo: @alhikmahuniversity_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Paying school fees online at Al-Hikmah University is a straightforward process. Below is a step-by-step guide.

  1. Visit the Al-Hikmah University student portal.
  2. Log in using your student ID (like your JAMB or application number) and password. New students may need to create their password after being accepted.
  3. Navigate to the Payment Section within your student portal.
  4. Select how to pay. You will have options to pay the full fee, the first instalment, or the remaining balance if you've already made a partial payment.
  5. The system will show your payment details and provide a Reference Number. Write this down; it's important for tracking your payment.
  6. Click on Pay Now. This will take you to a secure payment page like Interswitch or Paystack.
  7. Enter your ATM Verve or MasterCard details.
  8. Complete the payment by following the prompts. If successful, you should be able to print your receipt. Keep the receipt as proof of payment.

How much is the Al-Hikmah University school fees payment?

Al-Hikmah University students during graduation
Al-Hikmah University graduates thousands of skilled students yearly. Photo: @alhikmahuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The school fees at Al-Hikmah University vary significantly depending on the program of study and whether it's a new or returning student. Fees can range from around ₦161,000 to ₦3,500,000 per academic session.

Accommodation fees are separate from tuition and vary depending on the hostel type and location. They range from ₦75,000 to ₦250,000 per bed space.

Is a hostel compulsory in Al-Hikmah University?

Al-Hikmah University requires certain students to live in the hostel. According to the school announcement as of 8 November 2023, all new students, 200 Level students, and final-year students must live in the hostel.

Al-Hikmah University school fees vary with the course taken. The institution is also committed to offering accommodation at varying fees, depending on the type of bed space.

Legit.ng recently shared an article about the UNIOSUN admission portal. Osun State University (UNIOSUN) is a state-owned university located in Osun State, Nigeria. The university has implemented a user-friendly admission process through the UNIOSUN admission portal.

UNIOSUN offers various programs, from pre-degree to undergraduate and postgraduate studies. New students can check their admission status and other activities through the admission portal. Find out more details about the UNIOSUN admission portal and how to check your admission.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
Hot: