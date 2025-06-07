Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses and mode of payment details
Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2025 range between ₦161,000 and ₦3,500,000. The fees vary depending on the course chosen and whether the student is new or returning. Students can pay fees through the online student portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses
- What are Al-Hikmah University hostel fees?
- How to pay Al-Hikmah University school fees online
- How much is the Al-Hikmah University school fees payment?
- Is a hostel compulsory in Al-Hikmah University?
- Al-Hikmah University school fees for different courses vary with levels from 100 Level to 500 Level.
- The university has set the acceptance fee at ₦50,000.
- Additionally, students must pay hostel fees ranging from ₦75,000 to ₦250,000.
Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses
The institution of higher learning has released its updated fees. If you are a new or current student, knowing how much to pay, when, and how will help you plan for a smooth academic year. Below is a list of courses and the fee payable for each course.
Faculty of Education
One of the largest faculties at Al-Hikmah University is the Faculty of Education. It has 18 courses, as highlighted below.
|Course
|New students (₦)
|Returning students (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|Educational Guidance and Counselling
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Educational Management
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Business Education
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Islamic Studies
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|206,500
|Arabic
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|206,500
|English
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|206,500
|Accounting
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Economics
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Political Science
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Social Studies
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Agriculture Science
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Biology
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Chemistry
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Computer Science
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Mathematics
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Physics
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Educational Technology
|326,700
|326,700
|254,000
|253,000
|Library and Information Science
|510,500
|340,350
|267,500
|263,000
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
The Faculty offers many science courses like Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Below is a breakdown of the fees for each course.
|Course
|New students (₦)
|Returning students (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|Biochemistry
|825,100
|825,100
|741,000
|526,500
|Microbiology
|825,100
|825,100
|741,000
|526,500
|Biology
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Industrial Chemistry
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Geology and Mineral Sciences
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Petroleum Chemistry
|510,500
|340,350
|267,500
|263,000
|Statistics
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Physics
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Mathematics
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Industrial Mathematics
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Physics with Electronics
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
Faculty of Health Sciences
The Faculty of Health Sciences has four departments. Here are the courses offered under this faculty:
|Course
|New students
|Returning students
|300 Level
|400 Level
|500 Level
|Public Health
|1,150,000
|1,092,500
|866,000
|776,500
|—
|Medical Laboratory Science
|1,343,750
|1,248,750
|921,000
|926,500
|976,500
|Human Anatomy
|510,500
|340,350
|267,500
|263,000
|—
|Human Physiology
|510,500
|340,350
|267,500
|263,000
|—
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with business and management subjects such as Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. Here is the full list of courses offered and the fees for each course:
|Course
|New students (₦)
|Returning students (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|Accounting
|825,100
|825,100
|741,000
|526,500
|Banking and Finance
|810,800
|810,800
|728,000
|516,000
|Business Administration
|810,800
|810,800
|728,000
|516,000
|Business Administration (Marketing)
|810,800
|810,800
|728,000
|516,000
|Economics
|825,100
|825,100
|741,000
|526,500
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences
The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences has several courses you can choose from. Below is a list of the courses and fees payable.
|Course
|New students (₦)
|Returning student (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|History and International Relations
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|Islamic Studies
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|Arabic
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|English
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|Mass Communication
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|Political Science
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|Public Administration
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
|Sociology
|810,800
|810,000
|728,000
|516,000
Faculty of Computing, Engineering, and Technology
The faculty has four of the most competitive courses, charged as follows:
|Course
|New students (₦)
|Returning students (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|Computer Science
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Cybersecurity
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Software Engineering
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
|Information Systems
|350,000
|340,350
|267,000
|263,000
Faculty of Law, Nursing Sciences, Health Sciences, and Agriculture
The university also has other faculties with a few courses each: Law, Nursing Sciences, Health Sciences, and Agriculture. Below are the courses under these faculties and the fees charged for different levels:
|Course
|New students (₦)
|Returning students (₦)
|300 Level (₦)
|400 Level (₦)
|LL.B. Common Law
|1,498,750
|1,362,500
|1,082,000
|799,000
|LL.B. Common and Islamic Law
|1,498,750
|1,362,500
|1,082,000
|799,000
|Nursing Science
|1,375,000
|1,248,750
|921,000
|926,500
|Bachelor of Medicine
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|Bachelor of Surgery
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|Agriculture
|220,750
|176,550
|161,000
|261,500
What are Al-Hikmah University hostel fees?
Besides paying the school fees, students have to pay accommodation fees. The cost varies depending on the type of hostel occupied.
|Hostel name
|Male (₦)
|Female (₦)
|Igbaja Hostel
|75,000
|75,000
|Okojie, Atere Campus
|—
|150,000
|Masari Hostel Igbaja
|—
|125,000
|WAMY Hostel
|125,000
|—
|Owaish, Deremi, Oladimeji
|—
|125,000
|Coommassie Hostel
|—
|150,000
|New Hostel, Atere
|175,000
|—
|International Hostel
|200,000
|250,000
|Surulere Hostel
|150,000
|—
|Continental Private Hostel, Adewole
|150,000
|—
|Private Hostel I & II
|—
|125,000
How to pay Al-Hikmah University school fees online
Paying school fees online at Al-Hikmah University is a straightforward process. Below is a step-by-step guide.
- Visit the Al-Hikmah University student portal.
- Log in using your student ID (like your JAMB or application number) and password. New students may need to create their password after being accepted.
- Navigate to the Payment Section within your student portal.
- Select how to pay. You will have options to pay the full fee, the first instalment, or the remaining balance if you've already made a partial payment.
- The system will show your payment details and provide a Reference Number. Write this down; it's important for tracking your payment.
- Click on Pay Now. This will take you to a secure payment page like Interswitch or Paystack.
- Enter your ATM Verve or MasterCard details.
- Complete the payment by following the prompts. If successful, you should be able to print your receipt. Keep the receipt as proof of payment.
How much is the Al-Hikmah University school fees payment?
The school fees at Al-Hikmah University vary significantly depending on the program of study and whether it's a new or returning student. Fees can range from around ₦161,000 to ₦3,500,000 per academic session.
Accommodation fees are separate from tuition and vary depending on the hostel type and location. They range from ₦75,000 to ₦250,000 per bed space.
Is a hostel compulsory in Al-Hikmah University?
Al-Hikmah University requires certain students to live in the hostel. According to the school announcement as of 8 November 2023, all new students, 200 Level students, and final-year students must live in the hostel.
Al-Hikmah University school fees vary with the course taken. The institution is also committed to offering accommodation at varying fees, depending on the type of bed space.
