Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses and mode of payment details

Al-Hikmah University school fees for 2025 range between ₦161,000 and ₦3,500,000. The fees vary depending on the course chosen and whether the student is new or returning. Students can pay fees through the online student portal, designated banks, or direct bank transfers.

Al-Hikmah University school fees for all courses

The institution of higher learning has released its updated fees. If you are a new or current student, knowing how much to pay, when, and how will help you plan for a smooth academic year. Below is a list of courses and the fee payable for each course.

Faculty of Education

One of the largest faculties at Al-Hikmah University is the Faculty of Education. It has 18 courses, as highlighted below.

Course New students (₦) Returning students (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) Educational Guidance and Counselling 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Educational Management 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Business Education 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Islamic Studies 350,000 340,350 267,000 206,500 Arabic 350,000 340,350 267,000 206,500 English 350,000 340,350 267,000 206,500 Accounting 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Economics 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Political Science 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Social Studies 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Agriculture Science 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Biology 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Chemistry 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Computer Science 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Mathematics 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Physics 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Educational Technology 326,700 326,700 254,000 253,000 Library and Information Science 510,500 340,350 267,500 263,000

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

The Faculty offers many science courses like Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Below is a breakdown of the fees for each course.

Course New students (₦) Returning students (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) Biochemistry 825,100 825,100 741,000 526,500 Microbiology 825,100 825,100 741,000 526,500 Biology 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Industrial Chemistry 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Geology and Mineral Sciences 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Petroleum Chemistry 510,500 340,350 267,500 263,000 Statistics 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Physics 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Mathematics 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Industrial Mathematics 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Physics with Electronics 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000

Faculty of Health Sciences

The Faculty of Health Sciences has four departments. Here are the courses offered under this faculty:

Course New students Returning students 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Public Health 1,150,000 1,092,500 866,000 776,500 — Medical Laboratory Science 1,343,750 1,248,750 921,000 926,500 976,500 Human Anatomy 510,500 340,350 267,500 263,000 — Human Physiology 510,500 340,350 267,500 263,000 —

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with business and management subjects such as Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics. Here is the full list of courses offered and the fees for each course:

Course New students (₦) Returning students (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) Accounting 825,100 825,100 741,000 526,500 Banking and Finance 810,800 810,800 728,000 516,000 Business Administration 810,800 810,800 728,000 516,000 Business Administration (Marketing) 810,800 810,800 728,000 516,000 Economics 825,100 825,100 741,000 526,500

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences has several courses you can choose from. Below is a list of the courses and fees payable.

Course New students (₦) Returning student (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) History and International Relations 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 Islamic Studies 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 Arabic 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 English 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 Mass Communication 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 Political Science 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 Public Administration 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000 Sociology 810,800 810,000 728,000 516,000

Faculty of Computing, Engineering, and Technology

The faculty has four of the most competitive courses, charged as follows:

Course New students (₦) Returning students (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) Computer Science 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Cybersecurity 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Software Engineering 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000 Information Systems 350,000 340,350 267,000 263,000

Faculty of Law, Nursing Sciences, Health Sciences, and Agriculture

The university also has other faculties with a few courses each: Law, Nursing Sciences, Health Sciences, and Agriculture. Below are the courses under these faculties and the fees charged for different levels:

Course New students (₦) Returning students (₦) 300 Level (₦) 400 Level (₦) LL.B. Common Law 1,498,750 1,362,500 1,082,000 799,000 LL.B. Common and Islamic Law 1,498,750 1,362,500 1,082,000 799,000 Nursing Science 1,375,000 1,248,750 921,000 926,500 Bachelor of Medicine 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 Bachelor of Surgery 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 Agriculture 220,750 176,550 161,000 261,500

What are Al-Hikmah University hostel fees?

Besides paying the school fees, students have to pay accommodation fees. The cost varies depending on the type of hostel occupied.

Hostel name Male (₦) Female (₦) Igbaja Hostel 75,000 75,000 Okojie, Atere Campus — 150,000 Masari Hostel Igbaja — 125,000 WAMY Hostel 125,000 — Owaish, Deremi, Oladimeji — 125,000 Coommassie Hostel — 150,000 New Hostel, Atere 175,000 — International Hostel 200,000 250,000 Surulere Hostel 150,000 — Continental Private Hostel, Adewole 150,000 — Private Hostel I & II — 125,000

How to pay Al-Hikmah University school fees online

Paying school fees online at Al-Hikmah University is a straightforward process. Below is a step-by-step guide.

Visit the Al-Hikmah University student portal. Log in using your student ID (like your JAMB or application number) and password. New students may need to create their password after being accepted. Navigate to the Payment Section within your student portal. Select how to pay. You will have options to pay the full fee, the first instalment, or the remaining balance if you've already made a partial payment. The system will show your payment details and provide a Reference Number. Write this down; it's important for tracking your payment. Click on Pay Now. This will take you to a secure payment page like Interswitch or Paystack. Enter your ATM Verve or MasterCard details. Complete the payment by following the prompts. If successful, you should be able to print your receipt. Keep the receipt as proof of payment.

How much is the Al-Hikmah University school fees payment?

The school fees at Al-Hikmah University vary significantly depending on the program of study and whether it's a new or returning student. Fees can range from around ₦161,000 to ₦3,500,000 per academic session.

Accommodation fees are separate from tuition and vary depending on the hostel type and location. They range from ₦75,000 to ₦250,000 per bed space.

Is a hostel compulsory in Al-Hikmah University?

Al-Hikmah University requires certain students to live in the hostel. According to the school announcement as of 8 November 2023, all new students, 200 Level students, and final-year students must live in the hostel.

Al-Hikmah University school fees vary with the course taken. The institution is also committed to offering accommodation at varying fees, depending on the type of bed space.

