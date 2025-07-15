Subjects and cut-off mark for Estate Management and where to study the course

The cut-off mark for Estate Management varies by institution, but the minimum is 140 for universities and 100 for colleges. Aspiring students must have credit passes in core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Economics, and one other relevant subject to be eligible. Learn all the subject requirements and institutions offering the course.

Key takeaways

The cut-off mark for Estate Management ranges from 100 to 140 for colleges, polytechnics, and universities.

for colleges, polytechnics, and universities. Candidates must pass and obtain five credits in WAEC/NECO , including English, Mathematics, Economics, and other relevant subjects.

, including English, Mathematics, Economics, and other relevant subjects. The course is offered at various institutions, including polytechnics, federal, state, and private universities.

What is the cut-off mark for Estate Management?

The minimum JAMB cut-off mark requirement for Estate Management is 140 points for universities and 100 points for colleges and polytechnics. However, different institutions set their cut-off marks, with federal universities being the most competitive, followed by state universities. Private universities mostly align with the JAMB cut mark.

What are the requirements for Estate Management in JAMB?

Estate Management is one of the best courses to study in Nigeria. Candidates looking to gain admission into an Estate Management program through JAMB must have a combination of O'Level and UTME (JAMB) requirements. The following are the general requirements to join Estate Management through JAMB.

O'Level and/or the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

Candidates must have a minimum of five SSCE credit passes in relevant subjects, obtained in not more than two sittings.

The mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, and Economics.

Candidates should also pass two other relevant subjects, which must include at least one science or social science subject. The subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Agricultural Science, Biology, Geography, Technical Drawing, or Fine Arts.

Candidates must score the required cut-off mark as stipulated by JAMB and the specific university.

Potential students should pass the university screening in addition to the JAMB exams.

Direct Entry

Direct-entry students must meet the following requirements to be admitted to the Estate Management course.

Candidates should have a National Certificate in Education (NCE) in a related field.

Have a National Diploma (ND) in Estate Management or any other related field with a minimum Lower Credit.

Be a holder of a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management or any other related field with a minimum Lower Credit.

What are the WAEC subjects for Estate Management?

WAEC candidates who want to study Estate Management must have credit passes in the following compulsory subjects:

English Language

Mathematics Estate Management

Economics

One basic science subject from the following list:

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Agricultural Science

Other acceptable subjects include:

Geography

Government

History

Technical Drawing

Fine Arts

Commerce

Financial Accounting

Bookkeeping

Polytechnics that offer Estate Management in Nigeria

Many Nigerian polytechnics offer National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses in Estate Management. The list is not exhaustive, and candidates are strongly advised to refer to the official JAMB Brochure/IBASS. Below are some of the best polytechnics that offer Estate Management.

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro

The Federal Polytechnic, Bida

Lagos City Polytechnic

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi

Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti

Federal Polytechnic, Ede

Federal Polytechnic, Mubi

Abia State Polytechnic, Aba

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi

Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola

Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua

Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro

Edo State Polytechnic, Usen

Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo

Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja

Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH)

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY)

Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke

Osun State Polytechnic, Iree

The Polytechnic, Ibadan

Federal universities that offer Estate Management in Nigeria

Estate Management is often under the Faculty of Environmental Sciences in many federal universities in Nigeria. Below are the federal universities that offer Estate Management programs.

University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU)

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH)

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Estate Management?

JAMB subject combination for Estate Management subjects includes English Language, Mathematics, and Economics. Additionally, candidates need to have a credit pass in one science subject.

What are the best universities to study Estate Management in Nigeria?

Nigeria is home to some universities in Africa. Many institutions offer Estate Management programs, with top contenders being the University of Lagos, the University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

What career opportunities are there for Estate Management graduates?

Graduates with the Estate Management course can work as estate surveyors and land valuers, property managers, and real estate developers in the public and private sectors.

What is the difference between Estate Management and a related field like Urban and Regional Planning?

The program focuses on the development, valuation, and management of properties. Urban and Regional Planning, on the other hand, focuses on the planning and development of urban.

Understanding the required subjects and the cut-off mark for Estate Management is crucial for anyone planning to pursue this course. With the right qualifications and a clear idea of where to apply, aspiring students can take confident steps toward a rewarding career in estate management.

