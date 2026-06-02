Baale of Yawota has recounted how armed men passed through the community before abducting schoolchildren in Oyo

The traditional ruler's account has described sudden gunfire, the killing of a resident, and the abduction of children and teachers during the invasion

The community, he said, rejected government relief materials and demanded urgent rescue of kidnapped children instead

Emmanuel Alade, the Baale of Yawota in Oyo state, has given a chilling account of the recent attack in his community that led to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers.

Traditional ruler gives chilling account of how gunmen invaded his community and took schoolchildren away. Photo: Oyomatters

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by News Central TV on Monday, June 1, the traditional ruler said the incident happened suddenly when armed men moved through the area before gunshots rang out.

According to him, confusion spread quickly as people tried to understand what was happening.

"On the day the incident happened, I was sitting here. I saw them pass by, but I did not know who was passing. Shortly after, gunshots were heard, and they said bandits had entered. People ran away," he said in Yoruba language.

He added that a resident who attempted to confirm the situation was killed during the attack.

Alade explained that the attackers went on to abduct students, including young children, while shooting sporadically.

"The person who went to check was killed. That was how the students, including small children, were taken away."

Parents reject relief, demand children’s release

After the incident, residents reportedly went to the police to report what had happened. He added that security personnel later arrived and were briefed on the situation by those who witnessed it.

The Baale also revealed that government officials visited the affected community afterward with relief materials such as rice and cash support. However, he said the items were rejected by parents of the abducted children, who insisted that their main demand was the safe return of their children.

Baale narrates how gunmen abducted teachers, schoolchildren. Photo: Oyoaffairs

Source: TikTok

He noted that representatives of the Oyo state government, including female officials, also visited the community, but the grieving families maintained their position.

"When government officials came, they brought rice and money, but the parents rejected it. The female representatives from Governor Seyi Makinde’s government also came, but the items were rejected. They only requested that the government aid their release."

Watch his account below:

Three kidnappers killed in Oyo rescue operation

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that three suspected kidnappers were killed during a gun battle with security operatives in Oyo state’s Otu area while a kidnapped victim was successfully rescued.

The operation followed an attack on local hunters. It prompted a joint response by police and security teams, who engaged the suspects in a firefight that led to their neutralisation and recovery of weapons.

Authorities confirmed the rescued victim sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment, while one local hunter was also injured.

Abducted Oyo principal pleads for negotiation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the abducted principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele, Alamu Folawe, appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to negotiate with kidnappers for the release of captives.

The principal made the emotional plea in a video from captivity, saying victims, including pupils and teachers, had spent 13 days in harsh bush conditions.

Source: Legit.ng