Teachers warn political leaders of escalating kidnappings in Nigeria affecting everyone’s safety

Coordinated school attacks in Oyo State result in 46 abductions, heightening national concern

The teachers called for urgent collective action needed to address Nigeria's widespread insecurity

Oyo state - Teachers in Nigeria have warned political leaders that escalating kidnappings and violent attacks across the country show that “no one is safe,” following the abduction of 39 students and seven teachers in Oyo State.

The warning comes in the aftermath of the May 15 coordinated raid on schools in Ahoro Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area, where armed men invaded a secondary school and two primary schools, taking pupils and staff hostage.

Abduction in Oyo: Teachers Send Message to Nigerian Politicians, "You Are Also Not Safe"

Source: Twitter

Oyo school attack sparks national concern

The assault, which authorities described as coordinated, also affected Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota and other nearby schools, leaving communities shaken.

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo State, about 46 people, mostly children aged between two and 16, were abducted during the attack.

Government officials, including President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde, have pledged intensified efforts to secure the victims’ release, with security agencies arresting several suspects linked to the incident.

Teachers urge holistic response to insecurity

Speaking on the broader implications of the crisis, Comrade Hassan Akintoye, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (Lagos State), said insecurity had spread across regions and now affects everyone.

He warned that political leaders are not exempt from danger, stating: “These bandits did not segregate… they have visited schools, they have visited mosques… so as teachers, we are going to address the issue holistically.”

He added that insecurity has become a nationwide threat cutting across religion, profession and social class.

Teachers stressed the need for urgent and collective action, insisting that Nigeria’s security challenges require coordinated responsibility rather than blame-shifting among stakeholders.

School abduction: Protests rock Oyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the Take-It-Back Movement on Monday, June 1, took to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo state, to protest rising insecurity and demand urgent action over the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Anger rises in Ibadan as citizens protest Oyo school abductions and insecurity. Photo: KosoKhalifa Source: Twitter The protesters gathered at Mokola Roundabout, a busy point in the state capital, where they openly pressed authorities and security agencies to step up rescue efforts and curb the growing wave of kidnappings in the state.

Source: Legit.ng