Kingsley Enwere achieved an outstanding 370 marks in the 2026 UTME, showcasing academic excellence

Nigerian Tulip International Colleges hosts recognition ceremony for Enwere's remarkable performance

NTIC emphasises commitment to nurturing globally competitive students and maintaining high academic standards

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Kingsley Enwere, a student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, has been honoured for his outstanding performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the full list of top UTME scorers in its 2026 examination exercise, as admission for the 2026/2027 academic year commences.

NTIC's Kingsley Enwere shines in the UTME by scoring 370. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The examination board announced the details of the top scorers, including their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, their institution of choice, and the courses they intend to study.

Enwere scored 370 marks to emerge among the top performers in the 2026 UTME.

The Imo State indigene wants to study Computer Science at the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja.

UTME: NTIC honours student for scoring 370

NTIC congratulated the student, his parents, teachers, and the wider school community, expressing confidence in his future academic path.

The NTIC Media Consultant, Olumide Bajulaye, described Enwere’s result as part of its “long-standing tradition of academic excellence and student success.”

As reported by The Punch, Bajulaye made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Bajulaye added that the school organised a recognition ceremony in honour of Enwere for his remarkable performance in the JAMB-organised external examination.

According to the statement, members of the school community, stakeholders, and his family attended the event to celebrate Enwere.

The Managing Director of NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin, attributed Enwere’s performance to “dedication, discipline, hard work.”

The school also added, “the strong academic culture and learning environment consistently maintained by NTIC over the years.”

Bilgin said NTIC remains committed to sustaining high academic standards and motivating students to excel.

“NTIC has always believed in recognising exceptional academic efforts and inspiring students to push beyond limits in their educational journey.”

The school said it is committed to nurturing students capable of competing globally and contributing to national development.

Legit.ng reports that NTIC (formerly named Nigerian Turkish International Colleges) was established in 1998.

NTIC has campuses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna, and Yobe States.

JAMB announces date for 2026 UTME mop-up

Recall that JAMB scheduled the 2026 UTME mop-up exam for June 13, 2026, for candidates unable to sit previously.

Technical challenges led to some candidates missing the original UTME examination.

Affected candidates should print notification slips and prepare ahead of time for the final opportunity.

JAMB gives update on original result slips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 UTME original slips has not yet commenced.

The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.

UTME candidates have been assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.

Source: Legit.ng