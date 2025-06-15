What are the 9 subjects for Banking and Finance? The key subjects for Banking and Finance include Mathematics, English Language, and Commerce. Discover all the key subjects covered in Banking and Finance, the requirements to study the course, and the top universities in Nigeria to study the course.

Key takeaways

Banking and Finance teaches how financial systems work, including how banks operate and how to manage money and investments.

To study the course, you need five credits in WAEC/NECO, including English, Mathematics, and Economics, plus a good JAMB score.

Universities, such as UNILAG, UNN, OAU, ABU, and Covenant University, offer Banking and Finance in Nigeria.

What are the 9 subjects for Banking and Finance?

To study Banking and Finance, students need to register for nine WAEC subjects. These subjects include:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Principles of Accounts

Commerce

Government

Civic Education

Christian Religious Studies (CRS) or Islamic Religious Studies (IRS)

A Nigerian Language

Banking and Finance requirements

To pursue a degree in Banking and Finance in Nigeria, candidates must meet specific admission requirements, which can vary slightly among universities. Below is a comprehensive overview:

O'level requirements (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB)

Candidates are required to have five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, obtained at not more than two sittings. The compulsory subjects typically include English Language, Mathematics and Economics.

in relevant subjects, obtained at not more than two sittings. The compulsory subjects typically include English Language, Mathematics and Economics. The remaining two subjects can be selected from Commerce, Accounting, Government, Geography and Statistics, depending on the university's specific requirements.

JAMB UTME subject combination for Banking and Finance

JAMB UTME subjects are the subjects which you must write in the JAMB Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and you must have a score that meets the required cut-off mark for Banking and Finance for you to qualify for admission. The UTME subject combination requirement for Banking and Finance is as follows:

For the universities offering Banking and Finance in the Admin faculty: Mathematics, Economic s, plus any one (1) of Government and Geography.

s, plus any one (1) of Government and Geography. For the universities offering Banking and Finance in the Social Sciences faculty: Mathematics, one Social Science subject and any other subject.

Direct Entry requirements

For candidates seeking admission through Direct Entry into the 200 level, the following qualifications are generally accepted:

Two (2) A-Level passes in subjects such as Accounting, Economics, Management, Mathematics, Geography, or Statistics.

in subjects such as Accounting, Economics, Management, Mathematics, Geography, or Statistics. National Diploma (ND) or Ordinary National Diploma (OND) with a minimum of upper credit in relevant fields.

with a minimum of upper credit in relevant fields. Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) with merit in relevant subjects.

with merit in relevant subjects. Higher National Diploma (HND) in relevant programs.

in relevant programs. Professional qualifications such as ICAN, ACCA, ICMA, or GPFA.

Universities offering Banking and Finance in Nigeria

Several Nigerian public and private universities offer Banking and Finance programs. Some notable ones include:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Covenant University

Babcock University

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Prospective students should note that each university may have specific admission guidelines, so it is advisable to consult their official websites or admission offices for detailed information.

Can I study Banking and Finance without Accounting?

You can study Banking and Finance without having studied Accounting beforehand. However, having a basic understanding of Accounting is very helpful since it is a key part of the course.

Which course is best for Banking and Finance?

The best course for a career in banking and finance is usually Banking and Finance itself. However, related courses like Accounting, Economics, Finance, and Business Administration are also excellent choices.

What are the four subjects in JAMB for Banking and Finance?

The four JAMB subjects required for Banking and Finance are English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and one of the following: Accounting, Commerce, Government, or Geography.

Which is the best University for Banking and Finance in Nigeria?

The best university for Banking and Finance in Nigeria is widely considered to be the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Which private universities offer Banking and Finance in Nigeria?

Private universities in Nigeria that offer Banking and Finance include Covenant University, Babcock University, American University of Nigeria, Redeemer’s University, Achievers University, and Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

How many years does it take to study Banking and Finance in Nigeria?

It usually takes 4 years to complete a Banking and Finance degree in Nigeria.

Banking and Finance is a valuable course that opens doors to careers in banking, investment, and financial services. Understanding the core subjects, admission requirements, and top universities offering the course is the first step toward success. Knowing these requirements ahead of time will save you a lot of stress and make your admission process smoother.

