Prophet Abel Boma has shared a prophecy he said God gave him about content creator Peller in a video circulating online

In the recording, he prayed fervently for the TikToker and warned him about what he must do to avert the danger ahead

Many fans of Peller tagged him and his partner Jarvis in the video as they joined in prayers for him

Prophet Abel Boma has shared a prophecy about Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, in a video posted on his Instagram page.

In the clip, the cleric warned the content creator to be careful about the people around him.

Reactions trail Prophet Abel Boma's prophecy about Peller. Photo credit@pweller089/@abelboma

Source: Instagram

According to him, there would be an assassination attempt on Peller’s life, and it would be carried out by people within his close circle.

He added that caution was necessary, noting that there are wicked people around him. He also advised Peller to strengthen his security due to the people surrounding him.

Prophet Abel Boma advises Peller

Sharing his thoughts on the streamer, the cleric urged Peller to draw closer to God and noted that he should have a clergyman who would be praying for his safety.

Fans tag Peller to prophecy about impending danger. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He added that Peller should be careful because there is too much jealousy around him. According to him, although Peller did not attend school, he is doing better than many who did.

Prophet Abel Boma also prayed that those plotting harm against him would not succeed. He declared that if they came one way, God would make Peller escape through another, and he would not be a victim.

Past prophecies about Peller

This is not the first time a prophecy has warned about potential danger around the streamer.

A few months ago, Prophet Muyiwa Akogun sent a message to Peller, warning about a possible accident in 2026. He also claimed to have foreseen an accident involving the streamer last year.

He added that if such an incident occurs, it could leave him incapacitated.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans pray for Peller over prophecy

Fans showered prayer on Peller after hearing what the cleric said about him. They tagged his lover and the streamer to the video as well. Here are comments below:

@maryjane_mike shared:

"Amen I pray he have the spirit of discernment to pray and watch."

@dreal_swagdoc reacted:

"Why are you always seeing prophecy for celebrities, Oga rest abeg."

@taz_jojo_ said:

"Unfortunately, that boy won't listen for a minute. May God protect him."

@goodnessgodwin28 commented:

"The Good God of heaven and earth will protect and preserve Peller and may God deliver him from All his enemies round about Him in Jesus name. Amen."

@mevenasplace commented:

"Sebi dem say he don go meet Naira Marley, don’t know if it’s true."

@yul_edochi_obasi_e_judy_austin reacted:

"This man's prophecy happens sometimes ooooooo. Peller listen."

GehGeh speaks about Davido, Peller

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, GehGeh, said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on a TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.

Source: Legit.ng