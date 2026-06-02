Over 3,700 hectares of informal spaces have been discovered in over 1,700 locations across Lagos state

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, said the land will be designated for appropriate use and development

Olumide shared more details about the mapping over 3,700 hectares of informal spaces in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu-led Lagos State government has discovered over 3,700 hectares of informal spaces in over 1,700 locations in the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, said the discovery was as of December 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Olumide made this known on Friday, May 29, 2026, during the 2026 Ministerial Briefing in commemoration office og Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s seventh year anniversary.

The commissioner outlined several landmark achievements recorded by the agency in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the present administration.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the engagement of Octragon Multi Projects Nigeria Limited as a consultant to partner with LASISMA in implementing the Setbacks, Common Areas and Roadsides Administration and Monitoring Project.

According to Olumide, the SCRAMP initiative was designed to unlock the social, economic, and environmental value of the setbacks, common areas, roadside corridors, informal spaces, and incidental open spaces across the state.

The Project Implementation Vehicle is tagged SCRAMP, an acronym for Setbacks, Common Areas, and Roadsides Administration and Monitoring Project. It entails the identification, reorganising, and optimal utilisation of all informal spaces throughout the state.

He explained that the initiative has led to the mapping of informal and incidental open spaces across Lagos, to curb misuse, prevent abuse, promote physical orderliness, and maximise the economic potential of these spaces.

“Mapped over 3,700 hectares of informal spaces across more than 1,700 locations, which will be properly designated by LASISMA for appropriate use and development in line with the relevant operational development plans of the state.”

The commissioner also added that LASISMA has sustained real-time data gathering and collation of operators within informal urban spaces, positioning the agency as a major repository of reliable information for ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as the Lagos State Government.

Olumide further disclosed that LASISMA has enhanced the state’s readiness for emerging land-use developments.

Lagos unveils new tenancy bill, agency fees

Recall that Lagos State introduced tenancy bill to tackle rent hikes and fraudulent agency practices.

The proposed law mandates registration for estate agents to curb real estate fraud.

The new measures aim to expedite the resolution of landlord-tenant disputes in Lagos.

Lagos increases land transaction fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lagos state government raised property transaction charges, with some fees increasing by up to 300 per cent.

The new valuation structure affects prime locations like Lekki, Ikoyi, and Banana Island sharply.

The state Officials claim the adjustments aim to align property fees with current market realities.

Source: Legit.ng