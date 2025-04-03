AE Funai courses, admission requirements and how to apply
The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE Funai) boasts highly skilled and solution-driven graduates in various fields. The university provides pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As a prospective student, understanding the details of AE Funai courses, cut-off marks, and the application process is essential.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- AE Funai courses and their cut-off marks
- Exploring AE Funai's admission requirements
- How to apply for admission in AE Funai?
- How many faculties are in AE-Funai?
- Is AE Funai offering nursing?
Key takeaways
- Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE Funai) offers 57 academic programmes in 41 academic departments and 11 faculties.
- AE Funai offers medical and allied medical programs through its College of Medicine.
- The university provides students with General Studies and Entrepreneurship courses as part of their degree programmes.
AE Funai courses and their cut-off marks
The federal university offers pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. These include specialist programmes in Vocational and Technical education and training. Below is a detailed list of faculties and courses offered at AE Funai.
College of Medical Sciences
The university offers several clinical programmes in the College of Medical Sciences. The college hosts three faculties: the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences and the Faculty of Clinical Medicine.
Admission into the MBBS Medicine and Surgery course requires students to have attained a minimum of 220 points, the highest cut-off point at the university. Here are the AE Funai cut-off marks for various degree courses offered by the faculty.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|MBBS Medicine and Surgery
|220
|B.Sc. Anatomy
|180
|B.Sc. Physiology
|180
|B. NSc. Nursing Science
|200
|B.ML.S Medical Laboratory Science
|180
|B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics
|160
Faculty of Agriculture
AE Funai offers future agriculturalists a variety of programmes geared towards providing scientific agricultural studies and related sciences. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered by the faculty and their minimum cut-off points.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. Agribusiness and Management
|150
|B.Sc. Agricultural Economics and Extension
|150
|B.Sc. Animal Science
|150
|B.Sc. Crop Science
|150
|B.Sc. Soil Science
|150
|B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture
|150
Faculty of Biological Science
Academic programmes in the Faculty of Biological Sciences require an average cut-off mark of 150 points. These programmes primarily deal with disciplines that study living organisms and their life processes.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. Biology
|150
|B.Sc. Biotechnology
|150
|B.Sc. Biochemistry
|160
|B.Sc. Microbiology
|160
Faculty of Education
Prospective students pursuing admission for bachelor's degrees in education at the federal university have a variety of choices. With an average cut-off mark of 150 points, qualified candidates can also apply to Technology Education courses.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. (Ed) Business Education
|150
|B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics Education
|150
|B.Sc. (Ed) Biology Education
|150
|B.Sc. (Ed) Physical and Health Education
|150
|B.Sc. (Ed) Physics Education
|150
|B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry Education
|150
|B. Ed Educational Management
|150
|B. Ed Guidance and Counselling Education
|150
|BA (Ed) English and Literary Studies
|150
|B.Sc. (Ed) Agricultural Science Education
|150
|B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science
|150
|B.Sc. Ed. Economics Education
|150
|B. Tech (Ed.) in Building Technology Education
|150
|B. Tech (Ed.) in Woodwork Technology Education
|150
|B. Tech (Ed.) in Computer Science Education
|150
|B. Tech (Ed.) in Automobile Technology Education
|150
|B. Tech (Ed.) in Mechanical Education
|150
Faculty of Engineering and Technology
This faculty aims to attract and produce candidates with a cut-off mark of 160 points. Candidates interested in food and agricultural engineering can enroll in the Chemical Engineering Food Engineering Option and the Mechanical Engineering Agricultural Engineering Option, respectively. Have a look at each engineering course offered at the university.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B. Eng. Mechatronic Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Agricultural Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Chemical Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Food Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Petroleum Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Civil Engineering
|160
|B. Eng. Computer Engineering
|160
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
Candidates who scored at least 150 points in the JAMB UTME examinations can apply to the university's environmental sciences courses. Below are the 200-level programmes available.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. Architecture
|150
|B. Sc. Fine and Applied Arts
|150
|B.Sc. Geography
|150
Faculty of Management Sciences
This faculty has seven departments and is the largest at AE Funai. During the 2023/2024 academic year, the faculty received a new programme, B.Sc. Public Administration. Here are details of the courses offered at the federal university and their UTME cut-off marks.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. Accountancy
|160
|B.Sc. Banking and Finance
|160
|B.Sc. Business Administration
|160
|B.Sc. Public Administration
|150
Faculty of Humanities
AE Funai's Faculty of Humanities has undergone recent modifications from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The faculty offers undergraduate students the following degree courses.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.A. Theatre Arts
|160
|B.A. Music
|150
|B.A. Philosophy
|150
|B.A. English
|150
|B.A. French
|150
|B.A. Igbo
|150
|B.A. Linguistics/English
|150
|B.A. Linguistics/French
|150
|B.A. Linguistics/Igbo
|150
|B.A. History And Strategic Studies
|150
|B.A. Religious Studies
|150
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law provides teaching and research resources for the LL.B. Law. This programme requires prospective law students to have achieved a minimum of 220 points.
Faculty of Physical Science
Students in other programs, such as Geology, Statistics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and others in this faculty must have 150 points in their UTME. However, for Computer Science students, this cut-off mark is slightly higher (160). Here is a list of all programmes offered at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. Computer Science
|160
|B.Sc. Chemistry
|150
|B.Sc. Mathematics
|150
|B.Sc. Statistics
|150
|B.Sc. Geology
|150
|B.Sc. Applied Geophysics
|150
|B.Sc. Physics
|150
Faculty of Social Sciences
B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies and Political Science require a cut-off mark of 180 and 160 points, respectively. Entry into other courses in this faculty requires 150 points for admission.
|Course
|Minimum screening score
|B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
|180
|B.Sc. Mass Communication
|180
|B.Sc. Economics
|160
|B.Sc. Political Science
|160
|B.Sc. Psychology
|150
|B.Sc. Sociology
|150
Exploring AE Funai's admission requirements
These are two modes of admission at the AE Funai. These include the regular student admission (UTME) and direct entry admission.
UTME candidates are expected to participate in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) A-level examination and meet the minimum average score. On the other hand, DE students admitted into the second or third year must meet the university's criteria for admission into Direct Entry
As a prospective candidate, ensure that you review the specific admission criteria for your chosen program. Here is a summary of admission requirements for admission to the 100 and 200 levels;
- Five credit passes at the SSCE or its equivalent in relevant subjects at not more than two sittings.
- The credit passes shall include English and Mathematics.
- An acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in relevant subjects.
- At least two A-levels or their equivalent passes in relevant subjects for 200-level Direct Entry candidates.
- NCE or OND with credit passes.
- A Diploma certificate in another field similar to the degree programme.
- O’Level results at one sitting only for Medicine and Surgery, Law and Nursing Science candidates.
How to apply for admission in AE Funai?
Application to programmes in the federal university requires you to be familiar with its website and admission portal. Have a look at the application process below;
- Visit the AE Funai admission portal.
- Click on 2024/2025 Supplementary Admission Registration.
- Enter your JAMB Registration Number to log in.
- Generate a Remita invoice for ₦5,000, the supplementary admission registration fee.
- Proceed to any commercial bank for payment with your Remita invoice.
- Return to the application page and enter your JAMB Registration Number.
- Proceed with the completion of the form.
- Submit your application.
- Print out your acknowledgement slip.
How many faculties are in AE-Funai?
Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike has 11 faculties. Its academic programmes have been approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission and other relevant professional bodies.
Is AE Funai offering nursing?
The National Universities Commission approved the establishment of seven academic programmes at AE Funai, including Nursing Science offered at the university's main campus. Candidates who meet the 200 cut-off mark for Nursing Science are welcome to apply.
What medical courses are offered at Alex Ekwueme University?
The College of Medical Sciences at AE Funai offers pre-clinical and medical courses in the faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences.
AE Funai courses give prospective students a chance to pursue quality education in different fields. The courses cover practical and theoretical learning in social, technical and specialist fields.
Legit.ng has recently published an article exploring the AE Funai portal. Prospective candidates can receive seamless student services through the portal, such as application, registration and checking admission status.
The FUNAI portal is a one-stop platform that streamlines student and applicant activities. It allows users to apply for admissions, check admission status, access academic records, and manage payments securely. Read on for more in the article.
