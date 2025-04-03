Global site navigation

Local editions

AE Funai courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Education

AE Funai courses, admission requirements and how to apply

by  Ciku Njuguna 7 min read

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE Funai) boasts highly skilled and solution-driven graduates in various fields. The university provides pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As a prospective student, understanding the details of AE Funai courses, cut-off marks, and the application process is essential.

Graduating AE Funai students in green gowns (L). The AE Funai University logo (R).
Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike courses prepare students for a variety of careers in different fields. Photo: @FUNAINIGERIA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE Funai) offers 57 academic programmes in 41 academic departments and 11 faculties.
  • AE Funai offers medical and allied medical programs through its College of Medicine.
  • The university provides students with General Studies and Entrepreneurship courses as part of their degree programmes.

AE Funai courses and their cut-off marks

The federal university offers pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. These include specialist programmes in Vocational and Technical education and training. Below is a detailed list of faculties and courses offered at AE Funai.

Read also

Rivers State University cut-off mark and admission requirements for all courses

College of Medical Sciences

The university offers several clinical programmes in the College of Medical Sciences. The college hosts three faculties: the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences and the Faculty of Clinical Medicine.

Admission into the MBBS Medicine and Surgery course requires students to have attained a minimum of 220 points, the highest cut-off point at the university. Here are the AE Funai cut-off marks for various degree courses offered by the faculty.

CourseMinimum screening score
MBBS Medicine and Surgery220
B.Sc. Anatomy180
B.Sc. Physiology180
B. NSc. Nursing Science200
B.ML.S Medical Laboratory Science180
B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics160

Faculty of Agriculture

AE Funai offers future agriculturalists a variety of programmes geared towards providing scientific agricultural studies and related sciences. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered by the faculty and their minimum cut-off points.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. Agribusiness and Management150
B.Sc. Agricultural Economics and Extension150
B.Sc. Animal Science150
B.Sc. Crop Science150
B.Sc. Soil Science150
B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture150

Read also

UNIZIK cut-off mark for all courses: a comprehensive guide for prospective students

Faculty of Biological Science

Academic programmes in the Faculty of Biological Sciences require an average cut-off mark of 150 points. These programmes primarily deal with disciplines that study living organisms and their life processes.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. Biology150
B.Sc. Biotechnology150
B.Sc. Biochemistry160
B.Sc. Microbiology160

Faculty of Education

Prospective students pursuing admission for bachelor's degrees in education at the federal university have a variety of choices. With an average cut-off mark of 150 points, qualified candidates can also apply to Technology Education courses.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. (Ed) Business Education150
B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics Education150
B.Sc. (Ed) Biology Education150
B.Sc. (Ed) Physical and Health Education150
B.Sc. (Ed) Physics Education150
B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry Education150
B. Ed Educational Management150
B. Ed Guidance and Counselling Education150
BA (Ed) English and Literary Studies150
B.Sc. (Ed) Agricultural Science Education150
B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science150
B.Sc. Ed. Economics Education150
B. Tech (Ed.) in Building Technology Education150
B. Tech (Ed.) in Woodwork Technology Education150
B. Tech (Ed.) in Computer Science Education150
B. Tech (Ed.) in Automobile Technology Education150
B. Tech (Ed.) in Mechanical Education150

Read also

FUOTUOKE courses, cut-off mark, admission requirements and procedure

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

This faculty aims to attract and produce candidates with a cut-off mark of 160 points. Candidates interested in food and agricultural engineering can enroll in the Chemical Engineering Food Engineering Option and the Mechanical Engineering Agricultural Engineering Option, respectively. Have a look at each engineering course offered at the university.

CourseMinimum screening score
B. Eng. Mechatronic Engineering160
B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering160
B. Eng. Agricultural Engineering160
B. Eng. Chemical Engineering160
B. Eng. Food Engineering160
B. Eng. Petroleum Engineering160
B. Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering160
B. Eng. Civil Engineering160
B. Eng. Computer Engineering160

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Candidates who scored at least 150 points in the JAMB UTME examinations can apply to the university's environmental sciences courses. Below are the 200-level programmes available.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. Architecture150
B. Sc. Fine and Applied Arts150
B.Sc. Geography150

Read also

FUDMA cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses

Faculty of Management Sciences

This faculty has seven departments and is the largest at AE Funai. During the 2023/2024 academic year, the faculty received a new programme, B.Sc. Public Administration. Here are details of the courses offered at the federal university and their UTME cut-off marks.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. Accountancy160
B.Sc. Banking and Finance160
B.Sc. Business Administration160
B.Sc. Public Administration150

Faculty of Humanities

AE Funai's Faculty of Humanities has undergone recent modifications from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The faculty offers undergraduate students the following degree courses.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.A. Theatre Arts160
B.A. Music150
B.A. Philosophy150
B.A. English150
B.A. French150
B.A. Igbo150
B.A. Linguistics/English150
B.A. Linguistics/French150
B.A. Linguistics/Igbo150
B.A. History And Strategic Studies150
B.A. Religious Studies150

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law provides teaching and research resources for the LL.B. Law. This programme requires prospective law students to have achieved a minimum of 220 points.

Read also

Sokoto State University postgraduate school courses and admission guidelines

Faculty of Physical Science

Students in other programs, such as Geology, Statistics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and others in this faculty must have 150 points in their UTME. However, for Computer Science students, this cut-off mark is slightly higher (160). Here is a list of all programmes offered at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. Computer Science160
B.Sc. Chemistry150
B.Sc. Mathematics150
B.Sc. Statistics150
B.Sc. Geology150
B.Sc. Applied Geophysics150
B.Sc. Physics150

Faculty of Social Sciences

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies and Political Science require a cut-off mark of 180 and 160 points, respectively. Entry into other courses in this faculty requires 150 points for admission.

CourseMinimum screening score
B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies180
B.Sc. Mass Communication180
B.Sc. Economics160
B.Sc. Political Science160
B.Sc. Psychology150
B.Sc. Sociology150

Exploring AE Funai's admission requirements

These are two modes of admission at the AE Funai. These include the regular student admission (UTME) and direct entry admission.

Read also

NDA courses cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 admission period: All you need to know

UTME candidates are expected to participate in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) A-level examination and meet the minimum average score. On the other hand, DE students admitted into the second or third year must meet the university's criteria for admission into Direct Entry

As a prospective candidate, ensure that you review the specific admission criteria for your chosen program. Here is a summary of admission requirements for admission to the 100 and 200 levels;

  • Five credit passes at the SSCE or its equivalent in relevant subjects at not more than two sittings.
  • The credit passes shall include English and Mathematics.
  • An acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in relevant subjects.
  • At least two A-levels or their equivalent passes in relevant subjects for 200-level Direct Entry candidates.
  • NCE or OND with credit passes.
  • A Diploma certificate in another field similar to the degree programme.
  • O’Level results at one sitting only for Medicine and Surgery, Law and Nursing Science candidates.

Read also

NOUN courses and fees in 2024/2025, duration and requirements

How to apply for admission in AE Funai?

Application to programmes in the federal university requires you to be familiar with its website and admission portal. Have a look at the application process below;

A screenshot of the AE Funai post UTME registration portal.
A screenshot of the AE Funai post UTME registration portal. Photo: portal.funai.edu.ng
Source: Original
  1. Visit the AE Funai admission portal.
  2. Click on 2024/2025 Supplementary Admission Registration.
  3. Enter your JAMB Registration Number to log in.
  4. Generate a Remita invoice for ₦5,000, the supplementary admission registration fee.
  5. Proceed to any commercial bank for payment with your Remita invoice.
  6. Return to the application page and enter your JAMB Registration Number.
  7. Proceed with the completion of the form.
  8. Submit your application.
  9. Print out your acknowledgement slip.

How many faculties are in AE-Funai?

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike has 11 faculties. Its academic programmes have been approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission and other relevant professional bodies.

Is AE Funai offering nursing?

The National Universities Commission approved the establishment of seven academic programmes at AE Funai, including Nursing Science offered at the university's main campus. Candidates who meet the 200 cut-off mark for Nursing Science are welcome to apply.

Read also

15 Best science courses to study in Nigeria and their cut-off mark

What medical courses are offered at Alex Ekwueme University?

The College of Medical Sciences at AE Funai offers pre-clinical and medical courses in the faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences.

AE Funai courses give prospective students a chance to pursue quality education in different fields. The courses cover practical and theoretical learning in social, technical and specialist fields.

Legit.ng has recently published an article exploring the AE Funai portal. Prospective candidates can receive seamless student services through the portal, such as application, registration and checking admission status.

The FUNAI portal is a one-stop platform that streamlines student and applicant activities. It allows users to apply for admissions, check admission status, access academic records, and manage payments securely. Read on for more in the article.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: