AE Funai courses, admission requirements and how to apply

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE Funai) boasts highly skilled and solution-driven graduates in various fields. The university provides pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses. As a prospective student, understanding the details of AE Funai courses, cut-off marks, and the application process is essential.

AE Funai courses and their cut-off marks

The federal university offers pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. These include specialist programmes in Vocational and Technical education and training. Below is a detailed list of faculties and courses offered at AE Funai.

College of Medical Sciences

The university offers several clinical programmes in the College of Medical Sciences. The college hosts three faculties: the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences and the Faculty of Clinical Medicine.

Admission into the MBBS Medicine and Surgery course requires students to have attained a minimum of 220 points, the highest cut-off point at the university. Here are the AE Funai cut-off marks for various degree courses offered by the faculty.

Course Minimum screening score MBBS Medicine and Surgery 220 B.Sc. Anatomy 180 B.Sc. Physiology 180 B. NSc. Nursing Science 200 B.ML.S Medical Laboratory Science 180 B.Sc. Human Nutrition and Dietetics 160

Faculty of Agriculture

AE Funai offers future agriculturalists a variety of programmes geared towards providing scientific agricultural studies and related sciences. Have a look at the undergraduate courses offered by the faculty and their minimum cut-off points.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. Agribusiness and Management 150 B.Sc. Agricultural Economics and Extension 150 B.Sc. Animal Science 150 B.Sc. Crop Science 150 B.Sc. Soil Science 150 B.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture 150

Faculty of Biological Science

Academic programmes in the Faculty of Biological Sciences require an average cut-off mark of 150 points. These programmes primarily deal with disciplines that study living organisms and their life processes.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. Biology 150 B.Sc. Biotechnology 150 B.Sc. Biochemistry 160 B.Sc. Microbiology 160

Faculty of Education

Prospective students pursuing admission for bachelor's degrees in education at the federal university have a variety of choices. With an average cut-off mark of 150 points, qualified candidates can also apply to Technology Education courses.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. (Ed) Business Education 150 B.Sc. (Ed) Mathematics Education 150 B.Sc. (Ed) Biology Education 150 B.Sc. (Ed) Physical and Health Education 150 B.Sc. (Ed) Physics Education 150 B.Sc. (Ed) Chemistry Education 150 B. Ed Educational Management 150 B. Ed Guidance and Counselling Education 150 BA (Ed) English and Literary Studies 150 B.Sc. (Ed) Agricultural Science Education 150 B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science 150 B.Sc. Ed. Economics Education 150 B. Tech (Ed.) in Building Technology Education 150 B. Tech (Ed.) in Woodwork Technology Education 150 B. Tech (Ed.) in Computer Science Education 150 B. Tech (Ed.) in Automobile Technology Education 150 B. Tech (Ed.) in Mechanical Education 150

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

This faculty aims to attract and produce candidates with a cut-off mark of 160 points. Candidates interested in food and agricultural engineering can enroll in the Chemical Engineering Food Engineering Option and the Mechanical Engineering Agricultural Engineering Option, respectively. Have a look at each engineering course offered at the university.

Course Minimum screening score B. Eng. Mechatronic Engineering 160 B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering 160 B. Eng. Agricultural Engineering 160 B. Eng. Chemical Engineering 160 B. Eng. Food Engineering 160 B. Eng. Petroleum Engineering 160 B. Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering 160 B. Eng. Civil Engineering 160 B. Eng. Computer Engineering 160

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Candidates who scored at least 150 points in the JAMB UTME examinations can apply to the university's environmental sciences courses. Below are the 200-level programmes available.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. Architecture 150 B. Sc. Fine and Applied Arts 150 B.Sc. Geography 150

Faculty of Management Sciences

This faculty has seven departments and is the largest at AE Funai. During the 2023/2024 academic year, the faculty received a new programme, B.Sc. Public Administration. Here are details of the courses offered at the federal university and their UTME cut-off marks.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. Accountancy 160 B.Sc. Banking and Finance 160 B.Sc. Business Administration 160 B.Sc. Public Administration 150

Faculty of Humanities

AE Funai's Faculty of Humanities has undergone recent modifications from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The faculty offers undergraduate students the following degree courses.

Course Minimum screening score B.A. Theatre Arts 160 B.A. Music 150 B.A. Philosophy 150 B.A. English 150 B.A. French 150 B.A. Igbo 150 B.A. Linguistics/English 150 B.A. Linguistics/French 150 B.A. Linguistics/Igbo 150 B.A. History And Strategic Studies 150 B.A. Religious Studies 150

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law provides teaching and research resources for the LL.B. Law. This programme requires prospective law students to have achieved a minimum of 220 points.

Faculty of Physical Science

Students in other programs, such as Geology, Statistics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and others in this faculty must have 150 points in their UTME. However, for Computer Science students, this cut-off mark is slightly higher (160). Here is a list of all programmes offered at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. Computer Science 160 B.Sc. Chemistry 150 B.Sc. Mathematics 150 B.Sc. Statistics 150 B.Sc. Geology 150 B.Sc. Applied Geophysics 150 B.Sc. Physics 150

Faculty of Social Sciences

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies and Political Science require a cut-off mark of 180 and 160 points, respectively. Entry into other courses in this faculty requires 150 points for admission.

Course Minimum screening score B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies 180 B.Sc. Mass Communication 180 B.Sc. Economics 160 B.Sc. Political Science 160 B.Sc. Psychology 150 B.Sc. Sociology 150

Exploring AE Funai's admission requirements

These are two modes of admission at the AE Funai. These include the regular student admission (UTME) and direct entry admission.

UTME candidates are expected to participate in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) A-level examination and meet the minimum average score. On the other hand, DE students admitted into the second or third year must meet the university's criteria for admission into Direct Entry

As a prospective candidate, ensure that you review the specific admission criteria for your chosen program. Here is a summary of admission requirements for admission to the 100 and 200 levels;

Five credit passes at the SSCE or its equivalent in relevant subjects at not more than two sittings.

The credit passes shall include English and Mathematics.

An acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in relevant subjects.

At least two A-levels or their equivalent passes in relevant subjects for 200-level Direct Entry candidates.

NCE or OND with credit passes.

A Diploma certificate in another field similar to the degree programme.

O’Level results at one sitting only for Medicine and Surgery, Law and Nursing Science candidates.

How to apply for admission in AE Funai?

Application to programmes in the federal university requires you to be familiar with its website and admission portal. Have a look at the application process below;

A screenshot of the AE Funai post UTME registration portal. Photo: portal.funai.edu.ng

Source: Original

Visit the AE Funai admission portal. Click on 2024/2025 Supplementary Admission Registration. Enter your JAMB Registration Number to log in. Generate a Remita invoice for ₦5,000, the supplementary admission registration fee. Proceed to any commercial bank for payment with your Remita invoice. Return to the application page and enter your JAMB Registration Number. Proceed with the completion of the form. Submit your application. Print out your acknowledgement slip.

How many faculties are in AE-Funai?

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike has 11 faculties. Its academic programmes have been approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission and other relevant professional bodies.

Is AE Funai offering nursing?

The National Universities Commission approved the establishment of seven academic programmes at AE Funai, including Nursing Science offered at the university's main campus. Candidates who meet the 200 cut-off mark for Nursing Science are welcome to apply.

What medical courses are offered at Alex Ekwueme University?

The College of Medical Sciences at AE Funai offers pre-clinical and medical courses in the faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences.

AE Funai courses give prospective students a chance to pursue quality education in different fields. The courses cover practical and theoretical learning in social, technical and specialist fields.

