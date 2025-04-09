Igbinedion University courses, admission requirements and application procedure

Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) offers several quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, allowing students to pursue their academic dreams across diverse disciplines. Explore Igbinedion University courses, admission requirements, and application procedures for a for a seamless admission experience.

Key takeaways

Igbinedion University offers programmes across multiple faculties, including Arts & Social Sciences, Business, Law, Engineering, Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Pharmacy.

You can apply for admission through the Igbinedion University admission portal.

Admission applications for the 2024/2025 postgraduate programmes are currently open.

Igbinedion University courses

In a world of changing demands in the job market, those who are highly favoured have essential skills and knowledge tailored to the market requirements. Igbinedion University offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses necessary for starters in a particular field or those who want to advance their knowledge.

IUO undergraduate courses

Undergraduate programmes at Igbinedion University are offered under approximately seven different colleges or faculties, each dedicated to a specific field of study. If you are a student intending to join the university, below is a list of undergraduate courses you can choose from.

College of Arts and Social Sciences

Economics and Development Studies

English

Geography and Regional Planning

International Relations and Strategic Studies

Mass Communication

Political Science and Public Administration

Sociology and Anthropology

Theatre Arts

Sanusi Lamido College of Business and Management Studies

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

General Abdulsalami Abubakar College of Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronic Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Oba Okunade Sijuwade College of Health Sciences

Pharmacology

Anatomy

Physiology

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Nursing Science

Clinical Medicine

Medicine and Surgery

College of Applied Science and Computing

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Computer Science and Information Technology

Cybersecurity

Industrial Chemistry

Microbiology

Software Engineering

Oba Erediauwa College of Law

Bachelor of Law

Dora Akunyili College of Pharmacy

Pharmacy

IUO postgraduate courses

The institution offers a range of postgraduate courses, allowing students to obtain postgraduate diplomas, master's degrees, and Ph.Ds. Below are the postgraduate courses offered at the university and their various specialisation areas.

Economics and Developmental Studies – M.Sc, Ph.D.

Development Economics

International Economics

Finance and Public Sector Economics

Econometrics

Monetary Economics

Financial Economics

International Relations & Strategic Studies – MSc, Ph.D

International Relations

Humanitarian Studies

Development Assistance

Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Studies

Strategic Studies

Defence and Security Studies

Peace and Conflict Studies

Transborder Crime and Terrorism

Mass Communication – PGD, MSc, PhD

Print Journalism

Broadcast Journalism

Advertising

Public Relations

Political Science & Public Administration – MSc, Ph.D

Political Sociology

Political theory

Comparative Politics and Development Studies

Public Policy

Management of Public Sector Organisation

Management of Public Enterprises

Comparative and Public Administration

Theatre Arts – MA, Ph.D

Directing

Playwriting

Film and Media Arts

Acting/Presentational Speech

Dramatic Theory and Criticism

Costume/Make-up Design

Community Theatre/TFD

Theatre Administration and Events Management

Geography – M.Sc, Ph.D

Environmental and Resource Management

Urban Studies

Regional Planning and Development

Population Studies

Hydrology and Water Resources Management

Geomorphology

GIS and Remote Sensing

Biogeography

Climatology and Climate Change

Disaster Management

Tourism Development Management

Sociology – M.Sc, Ph.D

Criminology

Development Studies

Demography

Social Psychology

Industrial Sociology

Accounting – M.Sc., Ph.D

Taxation

Environmental Accounting

Forensic and Investigation

Banking and Finance – MSc, Ph.D

International Finance

Public Finance

Corporate Finance

Financial Inclusion

Capital Market Studies

Business Management – M.Sc., Ph.D

Management Information System

Human Resources Management

Marketing Management

Biochemistry – M.Sc., Ph.D

Toxicology and Environmental Biochemistry

Nutrition, Food Chemistry and Health

Ethno-Biochemistry

Medical and Clinical Biochemistry

Microbiology – MSc, Ph.D

Environmental and Public Health Microbiology

Food and Industrial Microbiology

Brewing Science

Plant Pathogenic Microbiology

Animal Pathogenic Microbiology (Medical Microbiology)

Immunology and Immunochemistry

Microbial Physiology and Biochemistry

Computer Science & Information Technology – M.Sc, Ph.D

Software Engineering

Systems Programming and Operating System

Algorithm Design and Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Information System and Security

Cyber Security

Internet technology and IOTs

Mobile Computing

Cloud Computing

Law (LLM, Ph.D)

Comparative Criminal Law

Corporate Management and Finance

Maritime Law

Principles of Civil Litigation

Labour Law

Comparative Constitutional Law

Comparative Family Law

Comparative Conflict of Law

Jurisprudence and Legal Theory

Chemical Engineering – PGD, M.Eng, Ph.D

Chemical Reaction Engineering

Process Control and Analysis

Environmental Engineering

Renewable Energy

Process Design and Optimisation

Corrosion Engineering

Electrical Electronics Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D

Control/Instrumentation

Electronics/Telecommunication

Power/Machines

Mechanical Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D

Thermal Power Engineering

Advanced Fluid Mechanics

Applied Energy Engineering

Design and Manufacture

Industrial and Maintenance Engineering

Engineering Management

Petroleum Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D

Drilling Engineering

Reservoir Engineering

Petroleum Production Process

Natural Gas Processing and Engineering

Civil Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D

Structural Engineering

Water Resources and Environmental Engineering

Geotechnical Engineering

Highway and Transportation Engineering

Physiology – M.Sc.

Environmental and Applied Physiology

Cardiovascular Physiology and Metabolism

Gastrointestinal Physiology

Inflammation and Carcinogenesis

Endocrine, Reproductive Physiology and Embryogenesis

Neuroscience

Nursing – MSc, PhD

Medical-Surgical Nursing (MSN)

Community Health Nursing (CHN)

Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Nursing (MN & CHN)

Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutics – M.Sc.

Liposome Technology/Drug Delivery System Optimisation

Powder and tableting technology/phytomedicine

Igbinedion University admission requirements

Igbinedion University has varying admission requirements depending on the programmes you would like to pursue. Below is an outline of Igbinedion University's admission requirements.

Undergraduate admission requirement

For you to be admitted into Igbinedion University for an undergraduate programme, you should meet the following admission requirements:

You must have at least five credits at the GCE/WAEC, SSCE/NECO, or SSCE/NABTEB certificate examinations, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Prospective students must have attained the age of 22 years. A younger candidate may be admitted under special circumstances.

A candidate must have attained a prescribed minimum cut-off mark from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

If you are seeking direct entry, you should have at least two subjects at the advanced level with an additional subject at the subsidiary level in the General Certificate of Education Examination, relevant to the intended course.

You should participate in the university’s screening test and pass with accepted scores.

Postgraduate admission requirements

Just like with undergraduate programmes, anyone interested in pursuing a postgraduate course at Igbinedion University must satisfy the institution’s admission criteria. Below are the general entry requirements:

Applicants should have a minimum of five (5) credit passes in WASC, NECO, GCE (O’Level), or equivalent qualifications. These must include credits in both English Language and Mathematics.

Candidates with four O’Level credits can qualify if they also hold an ONO (excluding pass grades), NCE, IJMB, or A-Level passes, or any recognised equivalent qualification.

For Ph.D programmes, you must obtain a minimum weighted average score of 60% in the master’s degree.

Only candidates possessing the NYSC discharge, exemption or exclusion can be allowed to clear into the different courses.

Igbinedion University application procedure

While you can opt for a physical admission application at the university premises, the online application option is simple and convenient. Here is a straightforward guide to help you apply for admission into Igbinedion University for various programmes.

Go to the Igbinedion University official website. Click ‘Student Portal’ in the top left section of the page. On the top tab, select ‘Application’ and choose the programme you would like to study. Provide the required details, including your name, email, and phone number, to register. A unique ID and password will be sent to your email. Click the link provided to proceed with the application. Use the ID and password to log into the portal, and you will be redirected to the Igbinedion admission portal. Click ‘Application Record’ and provide all the required information, including uploading a coloured passport-size photo. Pay the required application fee, either through online payment or a bank draft to the university. Ensure that you have entered correct information before clicking ‘Submit’ to complete the process.

Does Igbinedion do post-UTME screening?

Yes. Post UTME screening is a crucial process the university conducts for prospective students to determine their suitability for the courses to which they have applied. It involves document verification and sitting for a written exam.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing in Igbinedion?

To be eligible for a nursing course at the university, you should attain a cut-off mark of at least 270.

What rank is Igbinedion University in Nigeria?

According to a 2024 publication by UniRank, the university ranks 82nd out of 160 Nigerian universities.

How many years does it take to study medicine at Igbinedion University?

You can complete a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at Igbinedion University in at least six years.

Is Igbinedion University still offering admission?

At the time of writing, admission for undergraduate programmes is closed, but applications for postgraduate programmes are still open.

Igbinedion University courses equip students with essential practical skills and knowledge to get started in different professions. With the admission requirements and straightforward admission procedure, joining the university should be hassle-free for any prospective student.

