Igbinedion University courses, admission requirements and application procedure
Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) offers several quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, allowing students to pursue their academic dreams across diverse disciplines. Explore Igbinedion University courses, admission requirements, and application procedures for a for a seamless admission experience.
Key takeaways
- Igbinedion University offers programmes across multiple faculties, including Arts & Social Sciences, Business, Law, Engineering, Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Pharmacy.
- You can apply for admission through the Igbinedion University admission portal.
- Admission applications for the 2024/2025 postgraduate programmes are currently open.
Igbinedion University courses
In a world of changing demands in the job market, those who are highly favoured have essential skills and knowledge tailored to the market requirements. Igbinedion University offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses necessary for starters in a particular field or those who want to advance their knowledge.
IUO undergraduate courses
Undergraduate programmes at Igbinedion University are offered under approximately seven different colleges or faculties, each dedicated to a specific field of study. If you are a student intending to join the university, below is a list of undergraduate courses you can choose from.
College of Arts and Social Sciences
- Economics and Development Studies
- English
- Geography and Regional Planning
- International Relations and Strategic Studies
- Mass Communication
- Political Science and Public Administration
- Sociology and Anthropology
- Theatre Arts
Sanusi Lamido College of Business and Management Studies
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
General Abdulsalami Abubakar College of Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical and Electronic Engineering
- Environmental Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Mechatronic Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
Oba Okunade Sijuwade College of Health Sciences
- Pharmacology
- Anatomy
- Physiology
- Medical Laboratory Sciences
- Nursing Science
- Clinical Medicine
- Medicine and Surgery
College of Applied Science and Computing
- Biochemistry
- Chemistry
- Computer Science and Information Technology
- Cybersecurity
- Industrial Chemistry
- Microbiology
- Software Engineering
Oba Erediauwa College of Law
- Bachelor of Law
Dora Akunyili College of Pharmacy
- Pharmacy
IUO postgraduate courses
The institution offers a range of postgraduate courses, allowing students to obtain postgraduate diplomas, master's degrees, and Ph.Ds. Below are the postgraduate courses offered at the university and their various specialisation areas.
Economics and Developmental Studies – M.Sc, Ph.D.
- Development Economics
- International Economics
- Finance and Public Sector Economics
- Econometrics
- Monetary Economics
- Financial Economics
International Relations & Strategic Studies – MSc, Ph.D
- International Relations
- Humanitarian Studies
- Development Assistance
- Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Studies
- Strategic Studies
- Defence and Security Studies
- Peace and Conflict Studies
- Transborder Crime and Terrorism
Mass Communication – PGD, MSc, PhD
- Print Journalism
- Broadcast Journalism
- Advertising
- Public Relations
Political Science & Public Administration – MSc, Ph.D
- Political Sociology
- Political theory
- Comparative Politics and Development Studies
- Public Policy
- Management of Public Sector Organisation
- Management of Public Enterprises
- Comparative and Public Administration
Theatre Arts – MA, Ph.D
- Directing
- Playwriting
- Film and Media Arts
- Acting/Presentational Speech
- Dramatic Theory and Criticism
- Costume/Make-up Design
- Community Theatre/TFD
- Theatre Administration and Events Management
Geography – M.Sc, Ph.D
- Environmental and Resource Management
- Urban Studies
- Regional Planning and Development
- Population Studies
- Hydrology and Water Resources Management
- Geomorphology
- GIS and Remote Sensing
- Biogeography
- Climatology and Climate Change
- Disaster Management
- Tourism Development Management
Sociology – M.Sc, Ph.D
- Criminology
- Development Studies
- Demography
- Social Psychology
- Industrial Sociology
Accounting – M.Sc., Ph.D
- Taxation
- Environmental Accounting
- Forensic and Investigation
Banking and Finance – MSc, Ph.D
- International Finance
- Public Finance
- Corporate Finance
- Financial Inclusion
- Capital Market Studies
Business Management – M.Sc., Ph.D
- Management Information System
- Human Resources Management
- Marketing Management
Biochemistry – M.Sc., Ph.D
- Toxicology and Environmental Biochemistry
- Nutrition, Food Chemistry and Health
- Ethno-Biochemistry
- Medical and Clinical Biochemistry
Microbiology – MSc, Ph.D
- Environmental and Public Health Microbiology
- Food and Industrial Microbiology
- Brewing Science
- Plant Pathogenic Microbiology
- Animal Pathogenic Microbiology (Medical Microbiology)
- Immunology and Immunochemistry
- Microbial Physiology and Biochemistry
Computer Science & Information Technology – M.Sc, Ph.D
- Software Engineering
- Systems Programming and Operating System
- Algorithm Design and Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- Information System and Security
- Cyber Security
- Internet technology and IOTs
- Mobile Computing
- Cloud Computing
Law (LLM, Ph.D)
- Comparative Criminal Law
- Corporate Management and Finance
- Maritime Law
- Principles of Civil Litigation
- Labour Law
- Comparative Constitutional Law
- Comparative Family Law
- Comparative Conflict of Law
- Jurisprudence and Legal Theory
Chemical Engineering – PGD, M.Eng, Ph.D
- Chemical Reaction Engineering
- Process Control and Analysis
- Environmental Engineering
- Renewable Energy
- Process Design and Optimisation
- Corrosion Engineering
Electrical Electronics Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D
- Control/Instrumentation
- Electronics/Telecommunication
- Power/Machines
Mechanical Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D
- Thermal Power Engineering
- Advanced Fluid Mechanics
- Applied Energy Engineering
- Design and Manufacture
- Industrial and Maintenance Engineering
- Engineering Management
Petroleum Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D
- Drilling Engineering
- Reservoir Engineering
- Petroleum Production Process
- Natural Gas Processing and Engineering
Civil Engineering – PGD, MEng, Ph.D
- Structural Engineering
- Water Resources and Environmental Engineering
- Geotechnical Engineering
- Highway and Transportation Engineering
Physiology – M.Sc.
- Environmental and Applied Physiology
- Cardiovascular Physiology and Metabolism
- Gastrointestinal Physiology
- Inflammation and Carcinogenesis
- Endocrine, Reproductive Physiology and Embryogenesis
- Neuroscience
Nursing – MSc, PhD
- Medical-Surgical Nursing (MSN)
- Community Health Nursing (CHN)
- Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Nursing (MN & CHN)
Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutics – M.Sc.
- Liposome Technology/Drug Delivery System Optimisation
- Powder and tableting technology/phytomedicine
Igbinedion University admission requirements
Igbinedion University has varying admission requirements depending on the programmes you would like to pursue. Below is an outline of Igbinedion University's admission requirements.
Undergraduate admission requirement
For you to be admitted into Igbinedion University for an undergraduate programme, you should meet the following admission requirements:
- You must have at least five credits at the GCE/WAEC, SSCE/NECO, or SSCE/NABTEB certificate examinations, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.
- Prospective students must have attained the age of 22 years. A younger candidate may be admitted under special circumstances.
- A candidate must have attained a prescribed minimum cut-off mark from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
- If you are seeking direct entry, you should have at least two subjects at the advanced level with an additional subject at the subsidiary level in the General Certificate of Education Examination, relevant to the intended course.
- You should participate in the university’s screening test and pass with accepted scores.
Postgraduate admission requirements
Just like with undergraduate programmes, anyone interested in pursuing a postgraduate course at Igbinedion University must satisfy the institution’s admission criteria. Below are the general entry requirements:
- Applicants should have a minimum of five (5) credit passes in WASC, NECO, GCE (O’Level), or equivalent qualifications. These must include credits in both English Language and Mathematics.
- Candidates with four O’Level credits can qualify if they also hold an ONO (excluding pass grades), NCE, IJMB, or A-Level passes, or any recognised equivalent qualification.
- For Ph.D programmes, you must obtain a minimum weighted average score of 60% in the master’s degree.
- Only candidates possessing the NYSC discharge, exemption or exclusion can be allowed to clear into the different courses.
Igbinedion University application procedure
While you can opt for a physical admission application at the university premises, the online application option is simple and convenient. Here is a straightforward guide to help you apply for admission into Igbinedion University for various programmes.
- Go to the Igbinedion University official website.
- Click ‘Student Portal’ in the top left section of the page.
- On the top tab, select ‘Application’ and choose the programme you would like to study.
- Provide the required details, including your name, email, and phone number, to register.
- A unique ID and password will be sent to your email. Click the link provided to proceed with the application.
- Use the ID and password to log into the portal, and you will be redirected to the Igbinedion admission portal.
- Click ‘Application Record’ and provide all the required information, including uploading a coloured passport-size photo.
- Pay the required application fee, either through online payment or a bank draft to the university.
- Ensure that you have entered correct information before clicking ‘Submit’ to complete the process.
Does Igbinedion do post-UTME screening?
Yes. Post UTME screening is a crucial process the university conducts for prospective students to determine their suitability for the courses to which they have applied. It involves document verification and sitting for a written exam.
What is the cut-off mark for nursing in Igbinedion?
To be eligible for a nursing course at the university, you should attain a cut-off mark of at least 270.
What rank is Igbinedion University in Nigeria?
According to a 2024 publication by UniRank, the university ranks 82nd out of 160 Nigerian universities.
How many years does it take to study medicine at Igbinedion University?
You can complete a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at Igbinedion University in at least six years.
Is Igbinedion University still offering admission?
At the time of writing, admission for undergraduate programmes is closed, but applications for postgraduate programmes are still open.
Igbinedion University courses equip students with essential practical skills and knowledge to get started in different professions. With the admission requirements and straightforward admission procedure, joining the university should be hassle-free for any prospective student.
