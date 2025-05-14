JAMB is set to reschedule UTME 2025 for 379,997 candidates in Lagos and the South East due to what the board described as "sabotage"

Lagos had 206,610 candidates affected across 65 centres, while 173,387 candidates in 92 centres across the South East were also impacted

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed this in a terse statement and shared further details on Wednesday

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, May 14, the 379,997 candidates in the five states of the South East and Lagos will be rescheduled for another Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB to notify affected candidates of new exam dates via SMS

JAMB admits to errors, reschedules UTME for affected 379,997 candidates in five states within Nigeria. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known in a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

“206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone comprising of 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected,” he said.

As reported by The Punch, Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will start getting text messages from the Board starting Thursday, May 15.

JAMB finally admits to errors in 2025 UTME

Legit.ng reported that JAMB released the results of the 2025 UTME exercise, which was conducted earlier this year.

However, JAMB admitted to errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, admitted the errors affected the performance of students during the 2025 UTME.

Oloyede, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, broke into tears as he apologised for the errors and trauma caused the candidates.

JAMB: States with highest UTME malpractice cases

Earlier, JAMB disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

Speaking at a media briefing, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country.

Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.

