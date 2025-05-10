16-year-old Olamide Aderibigbe, a student of Starville International School, Jabi, Abuja, scored an outstanding 98 in Mathematics and 336 overall in the 2025 UTME

JAMB registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said only 12,414 out of over 1.9 million candidates scored above 300 in the 2025 UTME

Olamide’s father, Niran Aderibigbe, expressed gratitude to God and disclosed that his son hoped to study architecture at Covenant University or the University of Ibadan

FCT, Abuja - A 16-year-old candidate, Olamide Aderibigbe, has distinguished himself in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with an outstanding performance in Mathematics, scoring 98 out of 100.

Brilliant teen scores 98 in UTME Math

Aderibigbe, a student of Starville International School, Jabi, Abuja, also scored 86 in Physics; 68 in English and 84 in Economics.

Speaking with The Punch, on Saturday, May 10, Olamide’s father, Niran Aderibigbe, expressed gratitude to God over the result of his son.

"He hopes to study architecture in Covenant University or the University of Ibadan," he said.

JAMB boss speaks about 2025 UTME results

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed this on Saturday, May 10.

While giving a breakdown of the 2025 UTME statistics, Prof. Oloyede noted that 12,414 of the over 1.9million who sat for the UTME scored 300 and above, with only 4,756 scoring 320 and above.

Last year, out of 1.9 million candidates who sat the 2024 UTME, only 8,000 candidates, or 0.5 per cent, scored above 300 points in the examination.

The 2025 UTME results were officially released to the public on Friday, May 9, with over 1.5 million candidates scoring below 200, which is considered the average benchmark.

The UTME, which is scored over a total of 400 marks, tests candidates across four core subjects.

While the Use of English is mandatory for all, candidates are allowed to choose three other subjects relevant to their intended course of study.

Reacting to the performance data, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the results reflect the effectiveness of government efforts to curb exam malpractice.

