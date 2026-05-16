Kelechi Iheanacho helped Celtic clinch a dramatic Scottish Premiership title after a tense final-day win over Hearts

Celtic came from behind with late goals in a match shaped by controversial VAR decisions and high-pressure moments

Iheanacho shared his joy after the victory, calling it an unforgettable moment in his career

Kelechi Iheanacho was all smiles as Celtic secured a hard-fought Scottish Premiership title in dramatic fashion, capping off a season filled with late twists and controversial VAR moments.

The Nigerian forward was part of the squad that saw Celtic defeat Hearts 3-1 on the final day, a result that completed yet another league victory for the Glasgow giants.

Super Eagles icon Kelechi Iheanacho and his Celtic side were crowned Scottish Premiership winners. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Although Iheanacho did not get on the scoresheet, he still played his part after coming on at half-time and almost finding the net when he struck the post during a frantic second half.

The victory was sealed through late goals from Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda, and Callum Osmand, sparking wild celebrations inside a packed Celtic Park.

A final-day battle filled with drama

Celtic entered the match knowing the title race was still alive, with Heart pushing them all the way in a tense finish to the season.

The game itself swung heavily in momentum, with Hearts briefly believing they were on course to complete a historic title win of their own.

But Celtic’s response came late and fast, with Maeda and Osmand striking in the closing stages to completely turn the game around, The Independent reports.

The final goal, scored into an empty net deep into stoppage time, sent the stadium into chaos as Celtic supporters flooded the pitch in celebration of a 56th league title.

VAR decisions and define Celtic’s season

Celtic’s path to the Scottish Premiership title was not smooth, with controversial VAR decisions playing a role in shaping key moments late in the campaign.

Kelechi Iheanacho has won 5 major club trophies throughout his professional career across England and Scotland. Photo by Ross Parker

Source: Getty Images

Earlier in the week, a disputed penalty helped them secure a narrow win over Motherwell, keeping their momentum alive heading into the final day, Flashscore reports.

That result set the tone for a nervy showdown against Hearts, who themselves entered the match needing just a draw to secure the championship.

Instead, Celtic’s late surge ensured they completed a comeback that few saw coming as the pressure mounted in the closing minutes.

Iheanacho’s emotional reaction after the final whistle

During the trophy celebrations, Iheanacho could not hide his excitement as he reflected on winning the league title with Celtic.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted how much the moment meant to him and his teammates.

“It feels so good, I can’t let go of this trophy!” he said.

The Nigerian forward also acknowledged the difficulty of the match, noting how tough Hearts made the contest before Celtic found a way through.

He credited what he described as the “God of soccer” for helping the team cross the line in a season that demanded resilience until the very last kick of the ball.

Iheanacho keeps Celtic’s title hopes alive

Earlier, Legit,ng reported that Iheanacho scored the winning goal in Celtic’s dramatic victory over Motherwell at Fir Park Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, May 13.

Elliot Watt gave the home side an early lead in the 17th minute before Daizen Maeda equalised in the 41st minute with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Source: Legit.ng