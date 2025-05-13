A Nigerian female student has reacted to the recent update by JAMB regarding the complaints over the UTME 2025 results

In a video, the young lady who scored 145 in the examination expressed relief that the board was now 'saying something'

Social media users who came across her post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian student, who had scored 145 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), expressed relief that the Board was finally taking action regarding the numerous complaints by candidates.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had addressed the controversy surrounding the 2025 UTME results, acknowledging the concerns raised by students.

Student reacts as JAMB addresses complaints

The board announced that it would expedite its annual system review to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

In a video posted on TikTok by @st4r_ucheee, the student expressed her happiness and relief over the recent statement by JAMB.

"Finally they're saying something," she said.

The board's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the complaints were unusual and originated from a few states within the Federation.

He assured that the board was taking the complaints seriously and would implement remedial measures if necessary.

To facilitate the review process, the board had engaged a team of experts, including representatives from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria and Vice Chancellors from various institutions.

The board's decision to fast-track its system review was seen as a positive step towards addressing the concerns raised by students.

While the Board acknowledged the complaints, it emphasised its commitment to ensuring the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

The statement read in part:

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation. We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

“To assist in this process, we have engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and Vice Chancellors from various institutions. If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.”

Reactions as JAMB releases statement

As the board embarks on its review process, students and stakeholders eagerly await the outcome, hoping that it would lead to improvements in the examination process and restore confidence in the system.

The board's response was a welcome development, and many TikTok users hoped that there would be an effective resolution in the end.

@MARTINS’S said:

"Una don fail una go dy complain make they nor try m change my result ohh."

@𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞 said:

"Na people wey nor write well dey make noise pass abeg nothing should happen to my score o."

@Pęąļž said:

"Make nothing do my score cause I no know watin the worry all dis eye glass children."

@Black rebel said:

"163 for jamb wey i fall sick for with all my sleepless nights person wey no read dey score 280 they should just allow us to rewrite it."

@Central of vawulence said:

"Make nothing do my 121 oh, I was hoping to get 120 and I got 121. Abeg oh make nothing donam."

@Opem said:

"Abeg can I go to poly? My sister didn't want me to but I don't want to rewrite next year and the poly sef I'll change to mass communication noni."

@aktive0 said:

"All these ones wey dey claim say no be their score be this, ask dem questions now dem no go fit answer."

@Daluu_szn said:

"Una no go calm down until Dey go remark result Una wey get 150 go get 136 body go calm down."

@BIG DEE said:

"Pls ooo is like I did not understand. Is it everybody that will rewrite or just those that were affected."

@Nuella said:

"Relax oh all of una dey do as if say no be Nigeria we dey again like dem go whine us eeh."

@askofodigo3 said:

"Weather dem call the highest hacker in Nigeria, the results are not going to change anymore so everybody should just rest and believe."

@vani baby said:

"Na them sabi wetin them dey talk, I accept my score o, I am contented o, they have already sent our scores to our various university sef."

@Dahdarkgurl added:

"Me watching y’all comment like I’m not part of the people who wrote jamb this year but guess what I no fit talk cause I never see result I no even know where I belong maybe I go still protest self."

The student's video is below:

