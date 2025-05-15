JAMB announced the rescheduling of the UTME 2025 for candidates affected by technical glitches

The rescheduled examination will take place on Friday, May 16, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, at designated centres across Lagos and the south-east

JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, stated during a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday, May 14, that the decision was reached after identifying significant errors in the initial exam process

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the rescheduling of the 379,997 affected candidates for another Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025.

Legit.ng reports that the concerned candidates started getting text messages for rescheduling today, Thursday, May 15.

JAMB reschedules UTME 2025 for candidates

As reported by The Punch, the rescheduling began on Thursday morning, May 15, after the registrar of the examination body, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made it known in a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, May 14.

Legit.ng had reported how JAMB disclosed that it would reschedule 379,997 candidates affected by technical glitches in the five states of the southeast and Lagos to retake the UTME 2025.

Prof. Oloyede said.

“206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

An emotional Oloyede took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the UTME 2025.

Legit.ng reports that of the 1.9 million candidates who sat the UTME 2025, over 1.5 million reportedly scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 marks, raising concerns across the education sector.

'Despair not,' MURIC tells JAMB boss

Meanwhile, a prominent Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has said the integrity of Prof. Oloyede is intact.

In a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its founder, obtained by Legit.ng, MURIC assured the JAMB boss that his integrity is fully intact despite alleged attempts by fifth columnists who reportedly sabotaged the last JAMB examination by causing hitches in the exercise.

The group also withdrew the statement it circulated earlier today, Wednesday, May 14.

In its statement on Wednesday evening, May 14, MURIC sympathised with parents and candidates affected by the glitches.

MURIC said:

"It will be recalled that MURIC in an earlier statement issued today had doubted the claims made by victims of the mishaps during the JAMB examination. But the JAMB boss, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, later admitted the error and promised that victims would have the opportunity for another examination.

The statement concluded:

"You (Oloyede) are still numero uno among the few saints in this country. Your white garment remains untainted. The evil-doers have failed."

JAMB boss told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the stunning admission of technical glitches by JAMB in its 2025 examination, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr Christian Okeke, asked Oloyede to go beyond weeping and tender his immediate resignation.

Okeke said Oloyede’s weeping and merely saying that he takes full responsibility for the negligence of its staff in one of the most traumatic examination outings for teenage applicants in history was not enough.

