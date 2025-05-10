Editor's note: In this piece, Folaranmi Ajayi provides a straightforward roadmap for UTME candidates, guiding them through the steps to assess their chances, prepare for subsequent exams, and consider viable alternatives for securing admission.

On the evening of Friday, I decided to stop by a tutorial centre in Lagos. What greeted me was a haunting silence, a stark contrast to the usual buzz of students. A once-ecstatic environment had gone eerily quiet, like a graveyard. What could have caused such a drastic shift? Your guess is as good as mine: JAMB don JAMB the candidates.

The fear in the atmosphere was thick. Students trooped in to check their results, some visibly anxious, others resigned, while a few updated the tutorial coordinator with shaky voices:

“Sir, my score is 286.”

“Sir, JAMB gave me 162.”

“Sir, I scored 299.”

“Sir, JAMB gave me 146.”

A typical Nigerian student says, “I scored 300” when they pass, but when the score isn’t favourable, they quickly switch to, “JAMB gave me 146.” You understand the game. Dey play?

For those who have checked their results, congratulations. However, the journey has only just begun. There are several hurdles ahead for any candidate genuinely hoping to gain admission this year. So, dear students, let’s begin. First of all—introduction. LOL, don’t mind me, I’m just being jocular.

Step 1: Know where you stand

Once you’ve checked your results, the first thing is to assess whether your score meets the cutoff for your desired course. Don’t assume you can study Law with a score of 200. That would be unwise.

Competition is fierce. Thousands are eyeing the same course, and if you’re up against candidates scoring 280, 290, or even 300, your chances are not the same. You must know your score, know the required score for your course, and assess your chances realistically. Don’t lie to yourself.

Step 2: Review your O’Level results

Next, your O’Level result is another critical factor that determines your admission chances. Do you have all your credits in one sitting? What are your grades?

Someone with straight As is not in the same category as someone with Cs or Bs. Some institutions compute your aggregate using both your UTME and O’Level performance. So again, know your chances based on your O’Level results.

Step 3: Prepare for POST-UTME or screening

Now we move to POST-UTME (Post JAMB), or what some institutions call screening. You must first know what your institution conducts. Not every school organises a written Post-UTME; some base their admission solely on UTME and O’Level results through screening.

If your institution conducts Post-UTME, start preparing now. Know the subjects, usually the same as your JAMB combination, or sometimes Maths, English, and General Knowledge. Get past questions. Attend nearby tutorial centres. Equip yourself!

If it’s screening, get the right documents ready. Don’t generalise—each institution has different requirements. Be sure you know what your school requires and follow it to the letter.

Step 4: Watch out for deadlines

If you miss your screening or Post-UTME registration, na you lose o. Don’t let this be your downfall. Many students miss out on admission because they failed to register on time. Don’t be one of them.

Stay glued to your institution’s website. Follow education news and platforms like Legit.ng. Once your institution announces the date for screening or Post-UTME, move fast.

Also, ensure you know the cut-off mark or aggregate score required for your course. It’s your guide. After the screening or exam, you can predict your chances better. Like Basketmouth would say, “There are two things involved.”

Your aggregate score is your admission ticket. Nothing is guaranteed until you hit that benchmark.

Step 5: Consider alternatives wisely

Kasongo ye ye… Dear JAMBITES, even after following all steps, remember—there are two things involved. Yes, there are alternatives.

If your score doesn’t meet the cut-off for your desired course or institution, you can opt for a change of course or institution. But don’t just change blindly.

Make sure:

Your UTME subject combination suits the new course.

You understand the chances at the new school.

You don’t list a Federal University as your second choice—it won’t work.

If you must change, keep your preferred school as your first choice. Others can be a gamble. And if the university route doesn’t work, don’t be discouraged, polytechnics and colleges of education are also valid and valuable. I know some of you feel like stoning me right now, but let’s be honest: the university system can’t admit everyone. Play your cards right.

Hakuna Matata!

Folaranmi Ajayi is an educator, journalist, and education policy writer passionate about transforming Nigeria’s education sector.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

