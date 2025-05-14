The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has formally invited an education stakeholder, the CEO of Educare, to a review of the 2025 UTME.

The invite comes days after the Educare boss championed the outcry of some parents and their wards who had low scores in the UTME.

More details shortly...

JAMB formally invites man.

Source: Twitter

JAMB formally invites man.

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng