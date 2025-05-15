Nigerian doctor and fitness enthusiast Egemba Chinonso Fidelis has reacted to JAMB’s explanation for the mass failure experienced by students

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admitted to errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, adding that the issue was due to a glitch

Their tweet has triggered many reactions on social media, including from Aproko Doctor, who could not hold back his thoughts

Nigerian doctor and fitness enthusiast, Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, widley known as Aproko Doctor has shared his displeasure concerning Joint Admission and Matriculation Board's reason for the mass failure experienced.

According to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyedeo, technical errors affected the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), impacting 379,997 candidates across 157 examination centres in Lagos and the South-East zone.

Aproko Doctor slams agency over reason for mass failure. Credit: @aproko_doctor, @jambhq

Source: Instagram

It was also stated in the tweet that the affected candidates from Lagos and South-East states will retake the exam starting May 16.

Over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 out of 400 marks, while only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above, and 7,658 candidates (0.39%) scored between 300 and 319. Prof. Oloyede apologised for the inconvenience and assured that JAMB is working to prevent similar issues in the future

The board had tweeted:

"Man Proposes, God Disposes! It has been established that a technical glitch affected 157 centres out of the 887 centres in the 2025 UTME. This was basically responsible for the general low performance of the candidates scheduled to sit the examination in those centres."

"As such, all the affected candidates will be contacted to reprint their examination slips towards retaking their examinations starting from 16th May, 2025."

See the tweet below:

Reacting to this, Aproko Doctor, wrote:

"When you're asked to describe the anyhowness, show them this tweet from a national agency."

See his tweet below:

Reactions to Aproko Doctor's reply to JAMB

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@addel_cares said:

"With the rate at which Nigeria is going now staying silent will be a big crime to humanity."

@moloxteddy said:

"A glitch that would have gone unnoticed if parents hadn’t threatened to sue😂😂😂."

@akwanwa_chinnyofficial said:

"Anyhowness is indeed an understatement. When a young girl who is is presumed to be smart had taken her own life over your anyhowness. Mthewwwwww!!!"

@oaa_kanyinsola said:

"Omg, the innocent girl who died due to her result 😭😭."

JAMB blames 2025 mass failure on technical error, Aproko Doctor blows hot. Credit: @aproko_doctor

Source: Instagram

@authentik_gymwears said:

"Man proposes, God disposes. Jesus!!!! God hand don reach computer side? 😂😂😂."

@Mrstark_IX said:

"C'mon, give the board a break. At least they admitted their errors and trying to rectify the issue. Imagine INEC issues were sorted like this."

@Olugbuointl said:

"That man should step aside immediately. That's what God is proposing right now."

@willis_troy212 said:

"What about the young girl that took her life as a result of this error."

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"When the whole nation isn’t working how can part of the nation work ??"

@miminma said:

"Man propose God dispose!! From an educational board, all of una dey ment I swear."

