Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state is in the news for returning to the classroom to teach primary school pupils.

Aiyedatiwa was captured in a trending video teaching the pupils about and engaging them in the conversation

The incident during the distribution of instructional materials and sports equipment to pupils in public primary and junior secondary schools, in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ondo State – Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has been captured in a viral video teaching primary school pupils in a classroom in the state.

The heartwarming moment showed Governor Aiyedatiwa writing the word “Drugs” on the board as he engaged the pupils in an interactive session.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa distributes instructional materials and sports equipment to pupils in Ondo state. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

The video was shared on Governor Aiyedatiwa’s official Facebook page with the caption “Once a teacher, always a teacher.”

Aiyedatiwa encouraged participation and sparked lively responses by asking the pupils to name three forms of drugs.”

In another post on the Governor’s Facebook, he announced the distribution of instructional materials and sports equipment to public primary and junior secondary school pupils in the state.

The governor explained that the distribution represents his administration's commitment to building a future for every child, regardless of background

“It was a delight to flag off the distribution of instructional materials and sports equipment to our beloved public primary and junior secondary school learners, yesterday. Education, which is one of the most vital pillars of our administration is actually the foundation upon which we build the future of our children and our society at large.

“This distribution represents our commitment to building a future where every child, regardless of background, has unfettered access to quality education.

“We appreciate our development partners, stakeholders, and all who have supported our educational initiatives.”

Ondo governor Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts

Recalls that in a significant act of compassion and justice, Governor Aiyedatiwa announced the extension of grace and mercy to 43 convicts.

This decision follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which is chaired by the State Attorney General, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN).

Governor Aiyedatiwa was officially inaugurated as the governor of Ondo state on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Ekiti First Lady Lectures Students At State University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, took time off her busy schedule to lecture students at Ekiti State University (EKSU).

Dr Oyebanji taught 300-level students in the Department of Education Management for almost two hours.

The governor's wife said it's her way of contributing her quota to the development of students at the state-owned university.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng