The First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, took time off her busy schedule to lecture students at EKSU

Dr Oyebanji taught 300-level students in the Department of Education Management for almost two hours

The governor's wife said it's her way of contributing her quota to the development of students at the state-owned university

Dr Oyebanji said her decision to teach the students was a way of giving back to the community, Daily Trust reported.

The 300-level students were excited as Dr Oyebanji shared knowledge with them.

The governor’s wife said she was excited to be back at EKSU where she started her career in academia.

Dr Oyebanji, who is presently awaiting her associate professorship, said she taught for 12 years at EKSU before relocating to Ibadan.

The first lady had earlier signified her intent to lecture students periodically at EKSU to contribute her quota to the development of students.

According to ThisDay, the senior lecturer at the Department of Education Management at the University of Ibadan (UI) said her teaching career and her status as a born-again Christian, are two things that influence her life more than anything.

Source: Legit.ng