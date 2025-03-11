The Supreme Court ruled against Agboola Ajayi’s challenge to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy, citing lack of standing and late filing

Ajayi Ordered to Pay Costs: The court mandated Ajayi to pay ₦2 million in costs to each of the four respondents after ruling that his claims had no legal merit

Both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal had previously dismissed Ajayi’s case, with the latter imposing a ₦500,000 cost against him

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the appeal filed by Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the candidacy of Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Lawal Garba ruled that Ajayi’s appeal was filed beyond the legal timeframe and that he lacked the standing to challenge the APC’s internal nomination process.

Supreme Court Takes Decision Over Appeal Against Aiyedatiwa’s Candidacy

"The appellant is not a member of the APC and, therefore, lacks the locus standi to interfere in its internal affairs,” the court ruled.

The court further held that the case was statute-barred, upholding the decisions of the lower courts.

It noted that the cause of action arose on May 20, 2024, when Aiyedatiwa’s nomination forms were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but Ajayi did not file the suit until June 7, 2024—well beyond the 14-day limit stipulated by law.

Ajayi ordered to pay ₦2 million in costs

As part of its ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal and ordered Ajayi to pay ₦2 million in costs to each of the four respondents.

Ajayi had sought to disqualify Aiyedatiwa’s deputy, Olayide Adelami, over claims of discrepancies in his name change.

He alleged that Adelami, who previously had “Jackson” as his middle name, later changed it to “Owolabi” without proper documentation.

However, the apex court ruled that name changes, when legally documented, do not constitute grounds for disqualification.

Lower courts had earlier rejected Ajayi’s case

Ajayi initially filed the case at the Federal High Court in Abuja on June 7, 2024, challenging Aiyedatiwa’s nomination on technical grounds.

Following a petition from the defendants, the Chief Judge transferred the case to the Federal High Court in Akure, Punch reported.

On December 2, 2024, Justice T.B. Adegoke dismissed the suit, citing the precedent set in APC v. Obaseki.

The court ruled that because Ajayi had made criminal allegations of forgery, perjury, and impersonation against Adelami, the suit should have been filed via a writ of summons rather than originating summons, Channels Television reported.

Appeal Court also upheld the dismissal

Unhappy with the Federal High Court’s decision, Ajayi took the matter to the Court of Appeal in Akure.

However, in a unanimous verdict delivered by Justices Oyebisi Omoleye, Hadiza Shagari, and Fadawu Umaru, the appellate court upheld the trial court’s ruling and imposed a ₦500,000 cost against Ajayi.

