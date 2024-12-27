“Forever Etched in Our Hearts”: Ondo Governor Pays Tribute to Akeredolu on First Death Anniversary
- The Ondo state government observed the 1st death anniversary of Rotimi Akeredolu with a tribute from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
- In a statement on Friday, December 27, obtained by Legit.ng, the governor described late Akeredolu as a dogged fighter and a man of conviction
- Akeredolu, a lawyer and politician, served as governor of Ondo state from 2017 until his death on December 27, 2023
Akure, Ondo state - Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo, on Friday, December 27, joined the entire nation in commemorating the first anniversary of the passage of his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
The governor, in a statement he personally signed, reflect on Akeredolu's life and legacy, saying the former late ex-governor's contributions to Ondo state and Nigeria "will forever be etched in our hearts". The statement was titled, "Forever in our hearts."
Aiyedatiwa said:
"His (Akeredolu) life was a masterpiece of courage, intergrity, and selfless service, inspiring generations to come.
"As we reflect on his remarkable journey, we recall the words of Benjamin Disraeli, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example'.
"Aketi's unwavering commitment to social justice, fairness, and equity, continues to illuminate our path."
Aiyedatiwa continued:
"His pionieering spirit led to the establishment of the regional security outfit 'Amotekun', a shining testament to his leadership and dedication to the well-being of his people.
"Aketi's legacy is a treasure trove of memories, forever etched in our heart, like a key fitting perfectly into a lock.
"As we commemorate the first anniversary of his passing today, we honour his memory by reaffirming our commitment to the values he held dearly: justice, equity, and fairness.
"May his life's works continue to be guiding light, illuminating our path towards a brighter future. Continue to rest on. Your memory will linger forever."
Late Akeredolu’s wife blasts Ondo governor
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the wife of the late former Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, lambasted Governor Aiyedatiwa for planning to organise a memorial lecture for her late husband.
Mrs Akeredolu said the proposed lecture is not for her late husband because she and her family are not aware.
