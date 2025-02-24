In a significant act of compassion and justice, the governor of Ondo state, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced the extension of grace and mercy to 43 convicts

This decision follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which is chaired by the State Attorney General, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was officially inaugurated as the governor of Ondo state on Monday, February 24, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Akure, Ondo state - On Monday, February 24, 2025, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the pardon of 43 convicts in Ondo state.

Ondo governor Aiyedatiwa frees 43 convicts at inauguration. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Governor Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts in Ondo

The governor made the announcement during his speech shortly after his inauguration on Monday.

This follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo (SAN).

The decision was made to commemorate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s inauguration for a second term in office as governor.

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the chief press secretary to the governor of Ondo state, revealed this in a statement signed and shared on his Facebook page on Monday.

Adeniyan, quoted the State Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ajulo, as saying that the action of the governor was part of his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance.

"This momentous decision was made to commemorate Governor Aiyedatiwa's swearing-in today, reflecting his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance.

Aiyedatiwa took over power in Ondo state following the demise of his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Aiyedatiwa commutes sentences of 15 inmates on death row

Additionally, 15 condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging have had their sentences commuted to various prison terms, while 20 other convicts serving life imprisonment have also had their sentences adjusted to more lenient terms.

Dr Ajulo stated:

"As part of this initiative, the Governor has ordered the outright release of 8 individuals who were previously incarcerated.

“This decision is a testament to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief in second chances and the potential for rehabilitation. It is His Excellency’s responsibility to ensure that our justice system reflects mercy and humanity.”

He added that the Governor's action aligns with his ongoing efforts to address issues within the penal system and to promote the reintegration of individuals into society as productive members.

Aiyedatiwa, who begins his official tenure as governor on Monday, has been ‘acting governor’ since December 27, 2023, following the demise of Rotimi Akeredolu.

Watch the video as Aiyedatiwa frees 43 convicts during swearing-in ceremony:

Read more about Ondo, related articles here:

Adeleke pardons Osun resident sentenced to death

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Segun Olowookere, who was controversially sentenced to death for stealing a fowl, has been pardoned.

Osun governor Adeleke granted clemency to Olowookere and 52 others on Thursday, December 26, on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

This came a few hours after Osun State High Court cleared the air on Olowookere's death sentence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng