Breaking: Ondo Governor Pardons 43 Convicts, Details Emerge
- In a significant act of compassion and justice, the governor of Ondo state, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has announced the extension of grace and mercy to 43 convicts
- This decision follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which is chaired by the State Attorney General, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN
- Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was officially inaugurated as the governor of Ondo state on Monday, February 24, 2025
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Akure, Ondo state - On Monday, February 24, 2025, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the pardon of 43 convicts in Ondo state.
Governor Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts in Ondo
The governor made the announcement during his speech shortly after his inauguration on Monday.
This follows the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo (SAN).
The decision was made to commemorate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s inauguration for a second term in office as governor.
Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the chief press secretary to the governor of Ondo state, revealed this in a statement signed and shared on his Facebook page on Monday.
Adeniyan, quoted the State Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ajulo, as saying that the action of the governor was part of his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance.
"This momentous decision was made to commemorate Governor Aiyedatiwa's swearing-in today, reflecting his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance.
Aiyedatiwa commutes sentences of 15 inmates on death row
Additionally, 15 condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging have had their sentences commuted to various prison terms, while 20 other convicts serving life imprisonment have also had their sentences adjusted to more lenient terms.
Dr Ajulo stated:
"As part of this initiative, the Governor has ordered the outright release of 8 individuals who were previously incarcerated.
“This decision is a testament to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s belief in second chances and the potential for rehabilitation. It is His Excellency’s responsibility to ensure that our justice system reflects mercy and humanity.”
He added that the Governor's action aligns with his ongoing efforts to address issues within the penal system and to promote the reintegration of individuals into society as productive members.
Aiyedatiwa, who begins his official tenure as governor on Monday, has been ‘acting governor’ since December 27, 2023, following the demise of Rotimi Akeredolu.
Watch the video as Aiyedatiwa frees 43 convicts during swearing-in ceremony:
