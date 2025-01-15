Massive sack of commissioners and special advisers has taken place in the Ondo State Executive Council

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa dissolved his cabinet on Wednesday, January 15 with immediate effect

Aiyedatiwa's Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this known in an official statement

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has sacked all commissioners and special advisers after dissolving the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

Aiyedatiwa exempted two members of the cabinet from the dissolution “due to the critical nature of their duties.”

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this known in a statement issued via Facebook on Wednesday, January 15.

Adeniyan listed the two commissioners exempted from the sack as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac.

According to the statement, the sacked cabinet members are directed to hand over all government properties in their care to the accounting officers of their respective ministries.

"The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with immediate effect.

"However, the Governor has exempted two members of the cabinet from the dissolution, due to the critical nature of their duties. They are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac.

"All the affected cabinet members are to hand over all government properties in their care to the accounting officers of their respective ministries.

"Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the EXCO members for their service and contributions to the development of Ondo State under his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours"

Legit.ng recalls that the governor of Akwa Ibom state dissolved his cabinet and relieved all commissioners appointed by his predecessor, of their duty.

Governor Umo Eno said though the commissioners performed excellently in their respective officers but his administration needed fresh professionals on board.

The sacked commissioners were members of former Governor Emmanuel's cabinet but were retained by Eno to stabilise his administration at the time he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Also, Governor Eno warned all stakeholders against suggesting names of their preferred candidates who will replace the sacked commissioners in his cabinet.

He described a list of new commissioner-nominees and other appointees in circulation as fake, adding that those in said list have failed already.

The governor disclosed that next week he will submit the authentic list to the Akwa Ibom State House Assembly for clearance to reconstitute a fresh state executive council.

Bauchi governor sacks 5 commissioners

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed reshuffled his cabinet and relieved five commissioners of their duties.

The affected commissioners include those overseeing education, internal security, agriculture, religious affairs, and information in the state.

Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's media adviser, added Governor Mohammed has forwarded eight nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as replacements.

