The proposed National Institute for Films and Media Technology in Ukawu, Ebonyi State, aims to expand training opportunities for young people in Nigeria's film, media technology, and artificial intelligence

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas highlighted the creative sector's potential to generate 2.7 million jobs by 2025 and emphasised the importance of integrating entrepreneurship into vocational education

The bill, sponsored by Kama Nkemkama, seeks to establish a specialised institute to harness Nigeria's growing film and media industry, with Nollywood ranked as the second-largest film industry globally

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The goal of the proposed National Institute for Films and Media Technology in Ukawu, Ebonyi State, is to increase training opportunities for young people in the creative industry.

House of Rep speaker stated that Nigeria has the potential to generate 2.7 million jobs by 2025. Photo Credit: Lighthouse Films

Source: Getty Images

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, made this statement during Wednesday's public hearing on a measure to create the institute. He revealed this information during the hearing.

Kama Nkemkama, the bill's sponsor, is a member of the 10th House's legislative agenda and represents the Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency.

According to Abbas, the creative sector, Nigeria’s second-largest employer, has the potential to generate 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

“I understand that the creative economy worldwide contributes over 6.1 per cent to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), averaging between 2 per cent and 7 per cent of national GDPs,” he said.

He emphasised the necessity for entrepreneurship in vocational education to enable self-employment.

“We are committed to ensuring the integration of entrepreneurship modules into technical and vocational education curricula to enable students to embark on private ventures and become self-reliant,” Abbas added.

To serve Nigeria's growing population of more than 250 million, the institute will focus on film, media technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“This bill seeks to expand the choices available to Nigerians. With just one film institute, we cannot meet the demand for training in film, media technology, and artificial intelligence,” he said.

“We cannot deny the growing population of young people the opportunity to develop their potential.”

Abbas urged swift action to keep pace with global AI advancements.

“The world is already running ahead with artificial intelligence. We cannot be left behind,” he concluded.

Last year, the House of Representatives passed a bill for the second reading, seeking the establishment of the Institute of Film and Media Technology, which will be sited in Ukawu.

The bill was sponsored by Kama Nkemkamma, the member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.

Leading the debate on one of the bills, Nkemkamma said the institute, if established, would help harness the potential in Nigeria’s film and creative industry.

House of Rep speaker emphasised the necessity for entrepreneurship in vocational education to enable self-employment. Photo Credit: Mediaphotos

Source: Getty Images

The lawmaker added that Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, is currently ranked as the second-largest film industry in the world, after Hollywood, and that a specialised institute for the training of practitioners will further enhance the industry.

“It represents a strategic move towards harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s film and media industry, which has shown remarkable growth over the past decade. It is essential to recognise the significance of Nollywood within the global entertainment landscape.”

Source: Legit.ng