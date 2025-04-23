A young man who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) years ago shared how he passed

The man sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) test as a student of the famous Deeper Life High School

According to the man, he was able to pass the examination thanks to prayers and preparation offered at Deeper Life High School

A former student of the Deeper Life High School has shared the secret behind the school's consistent success in UTME.

According to the DLHS graduate, the school helped him a lot when he was a student there, and he owes what he is today to the institution.

Shubby said apart from studying hard, the students also prayed hard. Photo credit: TikTok/Shubby and Tech Cabal.

In a TikTok video which went viral, the man, Shubby, said that when he was at Deeper Life High School, there was adequate preparation for JAMB.

He said the school prepares students both academically and spiritually ahead of the crucial UTME.

Why students of Deeper Life High School pass JAMB, according to former student

Shubby said during the examination, tutors are brought to teach the students because cheating is never permitted.

He said apart from proper reading and endless preparations, there are always prayer sessions on behalf of the students.

According to him, while the examination is going on, a set of teachers are always on standby, praying for students' success.

He said:

"I remember when I was about writing my JAMB in 2019. The day before we went for the JAMB, we prayed. My goodness, we prayed. May God bless Deeper Life High School. And I mean it from the very depth of my heart. May God bless Deeper Life High School."

When his result came out, he passed very well and he was happy.

The man said teachers were always praying for students during examinations. Photo credit: TikTok/Shubby.

He said examination was not only a physical but also a spiritual battle, crediting the school's success not only to adequate preparation but also to prayers.

Shubby, therefore, advised students going for the 2025 JAMB examination to prepare with prayers as well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sends message to JAMB candidates

@Consul said:

"Prayers have nothing to do with academic success. How many prayer sessions do Korean children have before they become the best mathematicians and engineers in the world? Input is equal to output."

@Realities_of_life said:

"Deeper Life School is only for the rich among the members, how many of the members can afford the school?"

@Anih Christopher commented:

"Ana akọgheri.Its all about doing the basic right. Prayers have nothing to do with it Mr."

CHAMY said:

"It's not the fasting that helped you pass. Una for no bring special teachers to coach you guys on the Exams."

@KEMSWORLD said:

"Thank you Bro for this message. You talked about deep life bible Sch, but indirectly you preached the glorious gospel pointing out the power of God and the power of prayer."

@GOSPEL WORSHIP SONGS said:

"One thing prayer does is that it increases your morale, increases your faith, increases your faith."

@opeyemi_humble said:

"Wao. How can we fail, I love that. One thing about you is your mentality towards spirituality. I see you at the top. Nothing can stop you."

