JAMB has adjusted the 2025 UTME start date to April 24, a day earlier than initially announced

Candidates are now advised to print their exam slips from April 19 to confirm their centre, date, and time

The Board also assured that no candidate will be posted outside their chosen examination town

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has brought forward the commencement date for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by one day.

The examination, originally fixed for Friday, April 25, will now begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

JAMB has rescheduled UTME to start on Thursday, April 24. Image credit: jamb.gov.ng

Notification slip now available for candidates

This revision was confirmed through a statement issued by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, via the Board’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the adjustment was made to accommodate key obligations involving both JAMB and its partnering agencies.

In line with the new schedule, candidates are now able to print their UTME Notification Slips. These slips contain vital information such as the date and time of the exam, the location of the examination centre, and other necessary guidelines.

Printing began on Saturday, April 19, 2025, giving candidates sufficient time to prepare and make arrangements for accessing their assigned venues.

“Candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slips starting today, Saturday, April 19, 2025. This will provide ample time for logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns,” the statement read.

To obtain their slips, candidates must visit the official JAMB website at www.jamb.gov.ng, click on the '2025 UTME Slip Printing' link, input their registration number, and proceed to print the document.

JAMB further advised that candidates take the time to visit and familiarise themselves with their designated centres before the exam date.

“It is strongly advised that candidates print their slips and familiarise themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days before the examination date. This preparation will help ensure a smooth experience on exam day,” the Board advised.

JAMB speaks on venue scheduling

Importantly, JAMB reiterated that no candidate would be assigned a centre outside the town they originally selected during registration.

This policy is designed to reduce the burden of long-distance travel and help ensure timely arrival at centres.

The 2025 UTME is expected to span several days, accommodating hundreds of thousands of candidates across various centres nationwide.

As the new date draws closer, the Board has assured that all logistical and technical measures are in place to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the examination.

JAMB candidates who would be barred

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB stressed that candidates whose biometrics verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the UTME or its mock version.

JAMB noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

To curtail registration infractions, the board reiterated the readiness of its surveillance mechanisms to track down uncooperative operators noting that a seamless registration exercise is a requirement for a successful examination.

