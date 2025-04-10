Candidates were left stranded for hours on Thursday at the CMS Grammar School CBT Centre in Bariga, Lagos, during the 2025 JAMB UTME mock exam

The students and their parents were frustrated due to poor management and a lack of information, weeks after JAMB assured them of improved logistics and better management for the 2025 mock exam

In a trending video that has gone viral on social media platform X, Nigerians waded into the matter, questioning JAMB's preparedness

Lagos state - On Thursday, April 10, 2025, several candidates and their parents were left stranded for hours at the CMS Grammar School CBT Centre in Bariga, Lagos, during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Candidates were directed to report at the centre by 6:30 a.m., but many were reportedly left waiting without communication or coordination from officials.

As reported by The Punch, this led to frustration and confusion among the students and their guardians.

Speaking with The PUNCH, one parent said:

“The kids were asked to report at the centre by 6:30 a.m. It is 3 p.m. and yet nothing is happening.”

JAMB introduced the mock exam as a preparatory test ahead of the main UTME. It is meant to help candidates familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test environment.

However, the process descended into chaos at the Lagos centre, with parents expressing frustration over poor management and lack of information.

“The problem is that there is no communication from the officials. We are all stranded for several hours now. We are still there. Nothing has been done,” another parent lamented.

JAMB faces serious backlash over delays

Earlier, JAMB announced that over 200,000 candidates registered for the 2025 mock examination, which was scheduled for Thursday, April 10, at accredited CBT centres across the country.

The board also assured the public of improved logistics and technical upgrades to enhance the exam experience.

Despite these assurances, candidates at the CMS Grammar School centre reportedly faced delays of up to eight hours. Some complained of fatigue, hunger, and a lack of guidance throughout the process.

Watch the trending video below;

