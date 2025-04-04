JAMB has revealed that only 6 out of 148 A-Level results submitted to Bayero University Kano (BUK) for Direct Entry were genuine, 142 were fraudulent

The board said it used the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS) to detect the use of forged certificates, including those from foreign institutions, submitted by Direct Entry applicants

JAMB thereby noted that individuals involved in the forgery have been handed over to law enforcement agencies

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered that out of 148 A-level results presented to Bayero University Kano for Direct Entry admission, only six were valid, leaving 142 results deemed fraudulent.

In its weekly bulletin, JAMB revealed that one of the primary objectives of its screening process is to ensure that only legitimate documents are used for admission.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, April 4, 2025, the board further emphasised the responsibility of educational institutions to verify these documents thoroughly.

Forgery detected via NIPEDS

To combat this issue, JAMB established the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS) two years ago, following concerns raised by Bayero University (BUK), Kano.

The university had reported that only six of the 148 results it verified were legitimate, with the remainder being forged.

Through NIPEDS, JAMB was able to detect fraudulent certificates, including those from foreign institutions, used in Direct Entry applications.

Some of these institutions had already proposed admission for the candidates based on these fraudulent documents.

JAMB takes legal action

Interestingly, the commission disclosed that the individuals involved have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

However, JAMB warned that institutions that accept candidates with fake certificates will be considered accomplices in the fraud.

Fake results: JAMB sends message to employers

Legit.ng recalled that Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar earlier recommended that the system the agency adopts—where candidates do not present their results directly to institutions but rely solely on results transmitted by JAMB—should serve as a model for employers.

According to the latest JAMB bulletin obtained on Monday, September 2, 2024, by Legit.ng, Oloyede stated that employers imitating JAMB would mitigate the risk of result falsification.

