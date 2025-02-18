The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said candidates with biometric challenges should not take the issue with levity

JAMB stated that candidates who experience issues with their fingerprints or facial recognition scans during their 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration should make sure they sort it out

Legit.ng reports that this is important, especially as in the UTME biometric identification is mandatory

Ikoyi, Lagos state - JAMB has stressed that candidates whose biometrics verification is unsuccessful on the examination day would not be permitted to sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or its mock version.

The 2025 UTME is slated to take place from Friday, April 25, 2025, to Monday, May 5, 2025.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB has said only candidates with successful biometrics will be able to take the UTME 2025. Photo credit: Jamb official

In its latest weekly bulletin obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, JAMB, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, noted that no parent or proxy is allowed to make any transaction on candidates' profiles or interfere with the registration "to avoid alterations and data mismatch".

To curtail registration infractions, the board reiterated the readiness of its surveillance mechanisms to track down uncooperative operators noting that a seamless registration exercise is a requirement for a successful examination.

Furthermore, JAMB warned computer-based test (CBT) centres to adhere strictly to the rules governing the registration exercise.

The board warns that UTME registration is not a group or school-based affair as the practice is capable of generating such unsavoury situations as data mixing, mutilation, and mismatch. JAMB stated that it would suspend any centre that contravenes this stipulation, adding that some CBT centres engaging in sundry sharp practices that are currently under investigation could have their approval withdrawn.

Education minister backs smooth 2025 UTME registration

Meanwhile, Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, on Friday, February 14, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos zonal headquarters of JAMB in Ikoyi as well as the ETC CBT centre, Ilupeju, Lagos.

During the visit, Alausa, who was accompanied by the registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, stated that it was essential to observe the registration process in real-time and engage directly with candidates.

At the ETC CBT centre, the minister interacted with several candidates, inquiring about their experiences with the registration process and their academic aspirations. He assured them of the federal government's commitment to making quality education more accessible and eliminating barriers that hinder students from pursuing higher learning.

Speaking further, Alausa reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to strengthening Nigeria's education system. He praised JAMB for 'its relentless efforts at fine-tuning the UTME process through the deployment of relevant and state-of-the-art technology'.

94-year-old registers for 2025 UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 94-year-old man, identified as Adedapo Idowu, registered for the 2025 UTME.

Idowu expressed excitement about finally pursuing tertiary education.

He described the UTME registration process as smooth and efficient and commended JAMB for integrating the National Identity Number (NIN), which he believed has eliminated discrimination against the elderly, underprivileged, and people with disabilities.

