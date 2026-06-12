Tinubu has urged young Nigerians to remain in the country and contribute to national development efforts

The President called on youths to build, work, and vote locally while discouraging migration trends abroad

His administration has pointed to ongoing reforms in jobs, technology, and infrastructure amid economic pressure concerns

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged young Nigerians to remain in the country and take part in its development.

He delivered this message on national commitment during his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12.

“Stay in Nigeria”: Tinubu makes direct appeal to the youth. Photo: PBATMediaCentre

Source: Twitter

He told young people that Nigeria remains their home and their future, and called on them to take active roles in building its economy and democratic system.

The President asked youths to “build here, code here, work here, and vote here.”

Tinubu also said that national development and progress are driven by people who remain in their countries to fix challenges.

His words:

“Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship.”

Legit.ng reports that the President's remarks appeared to address the growing trend of migration among young Nigerians in search of better opportunities abroad.

Many young people continue to leave the country due to unemployment, inflation, and concerns about living conditions. The trend, widely known as “japa,” has become a major social and economic issue.

The President’s message aimed to counter that movement by encouraging confidence in local opportunities and national reform efforts.

What reforms are improving Nigeria's economy?

Tinubu, in his speech, said his administration is working to expand jobs, support innovation, and improve economic conditions. He pointed to reforms in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, and infrastructure as part of efforts to create more opportunities for young people.

He acknowledged that Nigerians are facing economic pressure but maintained that current policies are designed to deliver long-term stability and growth. He added that democracy should be judged not only by elections and political freedom, but also by improvements in living standards.

Tinubu tells young Nigerians to stay home and help build the country’s future. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Getty Images

The President also used the speech to encourage civic participation. He urged young Nigerians to take voting seriously and engage more actively in democratic processes, saying their involvement is essential for national progress.

Other parts of the Democracy Day address focused on national security, economic reforms, and infrastructure development.

Despite these wider themes, the message directed at young Nigerians stood out as one of the most direct appeals in the speech.

Tinubu urges constructive criticism of government

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to freely criticise his administration. According to him, such engagement must remain constructive and rooted in faith in Nigeria’s democratic future.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address, he said citizens should question government policies. He further urged INEC, security agencies and political actors to ensure peaceful and credible elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Tinubu warns bandits to surrender or face force

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu issued a strong warning to bandits, kidnappers and terror sponsors. He stated that they must surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian state during his Democracy Day broadcast.

He said the government will no longer tolerate attacks on civilians and stressed that surrender opportunities for criminals are temporary.

Source: Legit.ng