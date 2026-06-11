Prominent coach Arsene Wenger has identified the team he believes is most likely to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico

Wenger overlooked both Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, when naming his favourites for the title

The 23rd edition of the Mundial gets underway later today, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has predicted the likely winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 23rd edition of the Mundial will take place in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July, 2026.

This is the first time the tournament has been jointly hosted by three nations and the first World Cup to feature 48 teams (expanded from 32) competing across 104 matches.

Argentina enters the World Cup as defending champions after winning the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger backs France to win the 2026 World Cup, snubs Argentina. Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Wenger throws his weight behind France

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has thrown his full support behind France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to UK Metro, the 76-year-old believes Les Bleus possess an abundance of talent throughout the squad, giving them a significant advantage over their rivals.

The two-time Premier League-winning manager highlighted France's depth and quality.

He insisted that they are capable of beating any team in the world if they avoid conceding in the closing stages of matches, particularly in the final 20 minutes. Wenger said:

"I put them above the others. France have so much talent and Deschamps has experience. We have so many attacking players that the danger is being a little unbalanced offensively.

"But today, the modern player, even an attacking one, knows how to do his share of the defensive work.

"When you’re 0-0 against France with 20 minutes to go, you lose the match. Power makes the difference."

The European giants won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but failed to retain the title four years later in Qatar, as they lost to Argentina on penalties 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 in regulation time.

Wenger tips Mbappe to shine at World Cup

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger backs Kylian Mbappe to shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Arsene Wenger said Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe stands a better chance of performing well at the World Cup than his teammates.

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development added that the former Paris Saint-Germain star has not been overworked. He said:

"There’s one man who is at the centre of all expectations: Kylian Mbappe. I’m ready to bet on it, he’s going to have a fantastic World Cup.

"Kylian has everything it takes to have a great World Cup. He’s physically fresh, he’s not overworked.

"I’ve seen players with 60 matches under their belts before the World Cup tell me, “I’m not making any progress in training and I have nothing left in my legs,’ but he’s not like that," per FOX Sports.

Di Maria names favourites to win 2026 WC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina legend Angel Di Maria has named France, Spain and Portugal as one of the contenders to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Juventus player explained that the three nations will make it as far as the semifinal in the upcoming tournament.

Source: Legit.ng