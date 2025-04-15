JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has showered praises on President Tinubu for approving 67 new tertiary institutions between 2024 and 2025

In a statement, Oloyede warned newly approved institutions against illegal admissions, insisting on compliance with the CAPS and IBASS platforms

Oloyede spoke during an interactive session with principal officers of the newly established tertiary institutions on Monday in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the approval of 67 new institutions in the country.

Tinubu approved 22 new universities, 33 new polytechnics and monotechnics, and 12 new colleges of education across the country between late 2024 and 2025.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, in a statement issued on Monday, April 14, disclosed that the approval of the new higher institutions demonstrated Tinubu’s “commitment to expanding access to tertiary education.”

JAMB registrar warns against illegal admissions

During an interactive session with principal officers of the newly established, upgraded, and recently approved tertiary institutions in Abuja, the JAMB registrar sternly warned the institutions against conducting illegal admissions.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, April 15, he stressed that there will be no room for regularisation of such entries, emphasing that all admissions must go through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and adhere strictly to due process.

“CAPS ensures transparency, fairness, and integrity in the admission process. Any institution attempting to bypass this platform risks having such admissions nullified,” Oloyede said.

However, Oloyede, clarified that only academic programmes approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, would be activated on the JAMB platforms.

He explained that CAPS, introduced in 2017, automates and streamlines admission processes, while the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System), launched in 2018, enhances communication and ensures clear eligibility checks for academic programmes.

Read more about JAMB here:

