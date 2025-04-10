The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said no fewer than 180 UTME candidates paid for examination questions

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed to penalize at least 180 over examination fraud.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said some candidates are patronising rogue websites to cheat in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede disclosed that JAMB has also opened a decoy website targeting such individuals.

As reported by The Punch, Oloyede stated this while monitoring the UTME mock exam at a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in Bwari, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the 2025 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, April 25, at approved CBT centres across the country.

He said JAMB is aware that some rogue websites ask people to come and pay so that they can help.

“It cannot work. We have also opened our own rogue website. And as of this morning, about 180 students have paid.

“So those students, because to attempt to cheat is already an infraction. So those who paid into that account, looking for questions, we are going to deal firmly with them. And many of the institutions, UTME is not a school-based examination.”

The JAMB boss said some schools get involved in the exam fraud because they want to brag that 10 of their students scored 280.

“We have about 180 of them. And we are going to deal with them firmly. We are going to cancel their results, both UTME and Direct Entry (DE).”

He urged UTME candidates to avoid fraudulent websites and individuals claiming to offer assistance during the examination.

“Some of them are paying N30,000 for something that will never work. And to some, when I look at those who have paid to us this money, I smile,”

