JAMB has released results for candidates who sat the UTME on April 17 and 18, totalling over 1.2 million results

The board had earlier published results for April 16 candidates, bringing the total number of released results to 1,897,692

Candidates had been instructed to access their results through SMS by sending a code to designated numbers linked to their registration SIM

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released results for candidates who participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted on April 17 and 18 across Nigeria.

The examination body confirmed the development in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, who noted that a total of 1,264,940 results from the two examination days had been processed and made available for candidates to access.

JAMB confirms the release of the second batch of 2026 UTME results. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

First batch results already published

The statement explained that the latest release follows an earlier publication covering candidates who sat for the exam on April 16. According to the board, 632,752 results from that date had already been released.

“This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692,” the board said.

JAMB added that the results being released are part of the first phase of the nationwide exercise, which is still ongoing across accredited computer-based test centres.

UTME results accessible through SMS

Candidates were directed to check their results using designated SMS platforms provided by the examination body.

“To view their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone (SIM) number they used to register for the 2026 UTME,” the statement said.

The board maintained that the process remains consistent with its established result-checking procedure.

The UTME, which began on April 16, continues across multiple centres nationwide. JAMB stated that the exercise is expected to accommodate over two million candidates in total.

Officials said further batches of results will be released as processing continues for remaining examination sessions.

JAMB: Court sends young man to prison for three years

Earlier in a related Legit.ng report, a federal High Court in Katsina has sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Prosecutors proved that Abdulaziz unlawfully represented himself as another candidate. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

The court found that the act amounted to examination malpractice under Nigerian law.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng