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Actress Bimpe Akintunde ‘Wasila Coded’ Announces End of Her Marriage to Polygamist: "It's Not Easy"
Celebrities

Actress Bimpe Akintunde ‘Wasila Coded’ Announces End of Her Marriage to Polygamist: "It's Not Easy"

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Actress Bimpe Akintunde, 'Wasila Coded', has announced the end of her marriage less than a year after she welcomed her second daughter
  • The Nollywood actress, who shared her new relationship status, also shared a deep reflection about her life
  • The actress' announcement has sparked reactions from many social media users as they shared diverse opinions

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Yoruba actress Bimpe Akintunde, also known as Wasila Coded, on Friday, May 1, 2026, announced the end of her marriage after getting married to a polygamist in 2023.

In an emotional post via her official Instagram page, Bimpe disclosed that after deep reflection, prayers, and honest conversations with herself and her family, she chose to make the announcement public.

Actress Bimpe Akintunde 'Wasila Coded' announces she is now single.
Actress Bimpe Akintunde reflects on her marriage to polygamist as she reveals her new relationship status. Credit: iambimpeakintunde
Source: Instagram
"Because I once shared my happiness, and I owe it to myself to share my reality too," she said.

The actress disclosed that before the arrival of her second child from her first marriage, which lasted less than three years, life took a different turn.

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"It wasn’t easy; it came with lessons, tears, strength, and growth. But through it all, I held on to my faith in God, the Author of my journey, and I’ve embraced my path with grace, choosing peace, healing, and purpose for myself and my children," Bimpe said.

The actress, who revealed she is now single, also expressed appreciation to everyone who loved, prayed, supported, and stood by her.

"It means more than words can express to me and my beautiful daughters. May Almighty Allah continue to guide and strengthen us all," she added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bimpe Akintunde, in July 2025, announced the birth of her second daughter.

Actress Bimpe Akintunde's social media post announcing the end of her marriage is below:

Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde opens up about her marriage to polygamist husband.
Mixed reactions as actress Bimpe Akintude announces end of her marriage. Credit: iambimpeakintunde
Source: Instagram

Reactions to Bimpe Akintunde's announcement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

iamdoctorrotex1 commented:

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"Why are these people marriage breaking."

Its_Yhettyqueen commented:

"That marriage almost ruined her Thank god she’s fine."

kingwizzi_tweet said:

"Many couples. Mostly, celebrities are quiting their marriage. What's really going?"

accessories4all_ng1 said:

"You're not single.. you have two beautiful angels, love is actually a beautiful thing, may it find you again if you wish, and this time around with the right person, until then. Keep living, sis. God got your back."

gorgeoustreat commented:

"You’re not single ooo , you can’t have 2 beautiful daughters and be single . Na Adam you no get , you no kill person . To have children beautiful souls to take care of is a golden grace . May God go ahead of you and grant you all it takes to care and enjoy them in Jesus name."

adeagbo_rukayat_enitan said:

"Sending hugs. It's takes lots of courage to come and write this. May Allah ease your affairs and rectify your conditions ma."

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What Bimpe Akintude said about her daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Bimpe Akintunde was happy that she had a man to call her husband, but her daughter, Amida, was overjoyed.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress said she ventured into marriage again solely because of her daughter.

She revealed that when the girl was as young as five, she called her out for sleeping on the bed alone and complained about being bored without siblings.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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