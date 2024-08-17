No fewer than five universities have announced dates for their post-UTME examination for the 2024/25 academic session

University of Lagos (UNILAG) post-UTME examination will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, September, 6

TASUED screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

After the release of the 2024 UTME and the cut-off mark for the 2024/25 academic session, many universities have announced dates and schedules for their post-UTME exams.

The requirements to participate in the exam are not uniform as they differ according to each university.

LASU announces date For 2024/2025 Post-UTME

Lagos State University (LASU) released the requirements for its 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise.

Registration for the online admission screening exercise will commence from Monday, August 12 to September, 6.

Eligible candidates must have chosen LASU as their First Choice of Institution and scored 195 in the 2024 UTME.

UNILAG releases dates for 2024/2025 Post-UTME

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) said it's 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening will commence on Monday, August 5 and end on Friday, August, 23rd.

The acting registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde, said the test will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, September, 6.

Makinde said only UTME candidates who made UNILAG their first choice, scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the screening.

FUTA announces date for For 2024/2025 Post-UTME

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) released the requirements for its 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise.

The university said the registration commenced on Wednesday, August 7, and will end on Friday, September, 20.

The Registrar of the institution, C. O. ADELEYE, said candidates must have scored a minimum of 180 in 2024 UTME and made FUTA their First Choice Institution in JAMB.

UNILORIN announces date For 2024/2025 Post-UTME

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) announced the registration date for its 2024/25 post-UTME screening exercise.

UNILORIN 2024/2025 Pre-Admission Screening commenced on Monday, August 5 and will close on on Sunday, August 18.

The federal government-owned university will grade candidates for admission base on three categories.

TASUED releases guidelines For 2024/2025 Post-UTME

Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) commenced the sale of its post-UTME registration form on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23.

UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution and scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME are eligible to apply.

The screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024.

