Lagos State University (LASU) has released the requirements for its 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise

Registration for the online admission screening exercise would commence from Monday, August 12 to September, 6

Eligible candidates must have chosen LASU as their First Choice of Institution and scored 195 in the 2024 UTME

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has announced its 2024/2025 online admission screening exercise for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry candidates.

According to the university, payment and registration/updating would commence from Monday, 12th August 2024 Friday to 6th September 2024 (midnight).

Registration for LASU 2024/2025 Post-UTME would commence from Monday, 12th August 2024 Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed via the LASU X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Thursday, August 8.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Eligibility for screening

The following requirements were highlighted on the LASU website

i. Candidates who have chosen LASU as their First Choice of institution in the 2024 UTME

ii. Candidates who scored a minimum of 195 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise.

iii. In addition, candidates must be at least 16 years of age, by October 1, 2024.

Method of application

2024/2025 LASU Post-UTME online payment registration procedure

1. Prospective candidates should visit www.lasu.edu.ng

2. Point to Student, then click on New Applicants

3. Click on UTME/DE Screening (https://lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening)

4. Click on UTME CANDIDATE LOGIN

5. Enter UTME REGISTRATION NUMBER, SURNAME, and click on SUBMIT.

6. Click the Make Payment (Admission Screening) button

Online screening grading for all candidates

The Screening of Candidate(s) will be based on the Point Grading System, using the UTME Score and SSCE (or equivalent) grades in Five (5) BEST RELEVANT subjects to the candidate's choice of course

GRADE POINT

A1 = 10

A2 (B2) = 9

A3 (B3) = 8

C4 = 7

C5 = 6

C6 = 5

Total obtainable = 50%

UNILORIN announces registration for post-UTME

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) announced the registration date for its 2024/25 post-UTME screening exercise.

The Pre-Admission Screening commenced on Monday, August 5, and will close on on Sunday, August 18.

The federal government-owned university will grade candidates for admission based on three categories.

Source: Legit.ng