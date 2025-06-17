The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced admission process into newly established universities

JAMB said there are new universities across the country that UTME candidates can apply to for admission

The JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, gave a breakdown of the admission process to the newly etablished universities

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a list of new universities candidates of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can apply to for admission.

JAMB explained that the new universities were established after the 2024 UTME registration.

The examination body added that the universities are willing to offer admission.

The JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, advised UTME candidates to make use of the change of institution service at any CBT centre to change to the new universities, if they so wish.

Change of institution: Newly established universities

In a statement shared via the JAMB X handle @JAMBHQ, Oloyede listed that new established universities as:

Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin, Kwara state

Federal University of Agruculture, Mubi, Adamawa state

Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo Town, Ondo State

Prof Oloyede said eligible UTME candidate willing to seek admission into the listed institutions are advised to apply for change to the above institutions as their first choice.

JAMB said the universities are to re-advertise the statement and inform the candidates of the offer and processes.

The universities are not apply to admit students who did not sit for the 2025 UTME. JAMB warned that no regularization and condonement of illegal admission will be allowed.

Nigerians react to JAMB's change of institution notice

@PeterDumbari

I tried changing my institution on your Porta but that isn't working, you people should try and fix that to avoid it been late for candidates.

@Hordun_F

Thank you very much

But please announce the date on-time

Schools are selling forms already

@fabulous_chase

@JAMBHQ please i want to do change of name and i have send a ticket please help me.

@misslonera

@JAMBHQ Please when will direct entry candidates be able to do change of institution and course. UTME candidates can but direct entry candidates cannot do that yet.

@Paul8337501818

@JAMBHQ pls is it possible to change the Gmail I used in registering my jamb? I lost my phone and I can’t access the Gmail anymore.

@AdekeyeDamilo14

@JAMBHQ Regarding data correction, primarily name correction, we request that you open the portal for commencement as soon as possible. Please 🙏🙏🙏

@devious_mudi

Please @JAMBHQ I did correction of name but the corrected name is only reflecting on the result slip not on the admission letter, how can I make it show on the admission letter(I wrote jamb in 2018).

Thank you for your response

