Global site navigation

Local editions

UNILAG Releases Dates, Guides For 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening Exercise
Education

UNILAG Releases Dates, Guides For 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening Exercise

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The University of Lagos (UNILAG) said it's 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening will commence on Monday, August 5 and end on Friday, August, 23rd
  • The acting registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde, said the test will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, September, 6
  • Makinde said only UTME candidates who made UNILAG their first choice, scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the screening

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced online registration for the 2024/25 Post-UTME screening exercise for undergraduate courses/programmes.

The federal government-owned institution said the 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening will commence on Monday, August 5 and end on Friday, 23rd of August.

Read also

JAMB: How UTME candidates who scored less than 200 can get admission to University of Ibadan

UNILAG announces 2024/25 post-UTME screening, eligibility criteria
UNILAG Post-UTME Screening will commence on Monday, August 5 Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP
Source: Getty Images

UNILAG acting registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde, said the post-UTME online aptitude test will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, 6th of September, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was contained in a statement made available via the UNILAG X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilagNigeria on Friday, August 2.

Eligibility for UNILAG 2024/2025 post-UTME screening

  • UTME candidates who made UNILAG their first choice and scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the screening.
  • UTME candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
  • The O/level results must have been uploaded on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) on or before the 9th of September, 2024 to be considered for admission.
  • UTME Candidates, who are not up to 16 years of age by the 31st of October, 2024 are not eligible to apply for the screening

Read also

UNILAG postpones second-semester exams indefinitely, gives reason

Makinde stated that further details about the Post-UTME registration procedure are on the school’s website, www.unilag.edu.ng.

LASU announces cut-off mark for Post-UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University (LASU) announced 195 as the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university added that interested UTME candidates must also have a minimum of 5 O'Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics.

The third criterion is that applicants must choose LASU as a first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: