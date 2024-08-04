The University of Lagos (UNILAG) said it's 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening will commence on Monday, August 5 and end on Friday, August, 23rd

The acting registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde, said the test will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, September, 6

Makinde said only UTME candidates who made UNILAG their first choice, scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the screening

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced online registration for the 2024/25 Post-UTME screening exercise for undergraduate courses/programmes.

The federal government-owned institution said the 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening will commence on Monday, August 5 and end on Friday, 23rd of August.

UNILAG acting registrar, Mrs Olakunle Makinde, said the post-UTME online aptitude test will hold between Monday, 2nd of September and Friday, 6th of September, 2024.

This was contained in a statement made available via the UNILAG X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilagNigeria on Friday, August 2.

Eligibility for UNILAG 2024/2025 post-UTME screening

UTME candidates who made UNILAG their first choice and scored 200 and above are eligible to apply for the screening.

UTME candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The O/level results must have been uploaded on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) on or before the 9th of September, 2024 to be considered for admission.

UTME Candidates, who are not up to 16 years of age by the 31st of October, 2024 are not eligible to apply for the screening

Makinde stated that further details about the Post-UTME registration procedure are on the school’s website, www.unilag.edu.ng.

LASU announces cut-off mark for Post-UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University (LASU) announced 195 as the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The university added that interested UTME candidates must also have a minimum of 5 O'Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics.

The third criterion is that applicants must choose LASU as a first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

